X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines wants to revive nuclear ambitions

Environmentalists remain opposed to shelved Marcos-era power plant, point to dangers posed by quakes, volcanoes

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: March 03, 2022 08:56 AM GMT

Updated: March 03, 2022 09:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong

Mar 2, 2022
3

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
4

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery

Mar 2, 2022
5

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
6

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools

Mar 2, 2022
7

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
8

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen

Mar 2, 2022
9

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
10

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Philippines wants to revive nuclear ambitions

Members of the media visit the nuclear reactor inside the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant during a technical tour in Bataan on Sept. 16, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the country’s energy department to revive a nuclear power plant built by the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Duterte said on March 3 that the move was to lessen the country’s dependence on non-renewable coal, which contributes 57 percent of the country’s power.

"The energy department is hereby mandated to develop and implement the nuclear energy program as part of the Philippine Energy Plan by utilizing the nuclear power plant," he said in an executive order. 

The facility in question is the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in Bataan province, central Luzon. It was built in the 1980s at a cost of US$2.2 billion to generate 623 megawatts of electricity. It was never commissioned, however, because of anti-nuclear protests.

The project was criticized for being a potential threat to public health, especially since the plant was in an earthquake zone near a volcano.

Duterte said reopening the power plant would be a milestone for the country, which is suffering from power shortages and high electricity prices.

The Filipino people spent billions for this unused project. Why not use it so that we have an additional source of energy that will also make our electricity much cheaper?

“It is a viable alternative baseload power source as the country is looking to do away with coal plants to lessen our carbon emission, consistent with our crusade against global warming,” Duterte told reporters.

The energy department said adopting nuclear power see the country utilizing a “mixture” of energy resources.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said it was time for Filipinos to see an investment return on the billion-dollar project that has remained idle for decades.

“The Filipino people spent billions for this unused project. Why not use it so that we have an additional source of energy that will also make our electricity much cheaper?” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We have already completed a pre-feasibility study on the viability of introducing nuclear power into the energy mix, where coal accounts for a significant share.” 

Environment and church groups, however, voiced alarm, saying it was dangerous to have a nuclear power plant where frequent natural disasters occur.

“In 2020 alone, we had two 6.6-magnitude earthquakes. We had 14 earthquakes with a magnitude of five or higher in that year alone. We are exposing ourselves to the danger of having a nuclear explosion,” said the Green Church Coalition, a group of churchgoers and clergymen campaigning for cleaner environment.

The group said Duterte should instead enforce The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling regarding Manila’s territorial claims in a part of the South China Sea that Filipinos call the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, the court ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China’s territorial claims but Duterte, who was seen as pandering to Beijing, said the ruling was a “mere scrap of paper.” The case had been brought to the court by Duterte’s predecessor Benigno Aquino.

“Islands located in the West Philippine Sea are rich in natural oil and gas. President Duterte should enforce the ruling so that we can utilize our natural resources there. The energy sources in the West Philippine Sea are sufficient to give us energy,” coalition member Gerard Delgado told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Rebels kill eight civilians in Indonesia's Papua province
Rebels kill eight civilians in Indonesia's Papua province
Cardinal Bo warns of 'global nuclear holocaust'
Cardinal Bo warns of 'global nuclear holocaust'
Philippine candidate backers see red at priests in pink
Philippine candidate backers see red at priests in pink
Thais ready to join Ukraine's International Legion
Thais ready to join Ukraine's International Legion
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Support Us

Latest News

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine
Mar 4, 2022
At least 30 dead, 56 wounded in northwest Pakistan mosque blast
Mar 4, 2022
What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Mar 4, 2022
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Mar 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Mar 3, 2022
Better to take refuge in the Lord than trust princes
Mar 3, 2022
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022

Features

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Papal call for human fraternity gains momentum
Mar 4, 2022
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Being ruthlessly honest Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God

Being ruthlessly honest: Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God?
Vatican takes weapons of the spirit to the front lines

Vatican takes “weapons of the spirit” to the front lines
Pope Francis to visit DR Congo South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in July

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong
Kyivs coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat

Kyiv’s coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.