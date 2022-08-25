News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Philippines

Philippines to go after online sex predators

Action must not end with arrests but lead to prosecution and punishment for the perpetrators, says Caritas

Child sexual abuse happens not only in poor communities but everywhere, including homes, schools and even churches

Child sexual abuse happens not only in poor communities but everywhere, including homes, schools and even churches. (Photo: Angie de Silva/ UCAN files)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: August 25, 2022 08:55 AM GMT

Updated: August 25, 2022 09:04 AM GMT

The Philippine Department of Justice has vowed to crack down on online sexual predators that victimize minors in the country.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. said he would not allow those involved in illegal sex trafficking for minors, including parents, to go scot-free if proven guilty.

“We are aware of the rising number of online sex trafficking in the country. We will not tolerate this as a nation. We need to go after these online sexual predators because they continue to pose a threat to the future of this nation,” Marcos told reporters on Aug. 23.

He said his government has prioritized the protection of children and women.

Justice Secretary, Jesus Crispin Remulla, said there was a need to impose stricter rules in granting internet access to commercial establishments while citing a recent study by the United Nations showing how the Covid-19 pandemic had triggered a rise in online sexual abuses against children.

A Philippine foundation reported 202,605 cases of online child abuse during lockdowns in 2020 compared to 76,251 cases reported in 2019.

“Online sexual abuse and exploitation of children is a silent pandemic"

“More children are at risk from online sexual abuse and exploitation amid the Covid-19 pandemic as families resort to easy money due to deepening poverty, while children are still not allowed to leave homes,” according to a report by the Save the Children Fund.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic was no longer “just a health crisis” but “a child rights crisis” that must be addressed by state authorities.

“Online sexual abuse and exploitation of children is a silent pandemic that has permanent, and devastating effects on children’s mental health and psychosocial well-being,” it said adding that parents and other adults should provide the necessary support and guidance to help protect children.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church’s social arm Caritas said it has been monitoring the police response to complaints of online sexual abuse.

So far, there have been 62 operations to rescue and/or arrest individuals as against 48 in the previous year, said Father Rafael Ildefonso, executive secretary of Caritas Philippines.

Father Ildefonso said that out of 103 cases of child pornography reported since 2016, only 67 have resulted in prosecution while a mere three were resolved.

“We should not stop at arrests. We should also look at how the cases are prosecuted and whether the perpetrators are being brought to justice. That’s why the Justice Department and other government branches are crucial in our battle with online sexual abuse,” Father Ildefonso told UCA News.

Latest News

Why is Asia becoming a hub for military drills?
Talks fail to end Indian fishermens' port protest
Bangladeshi lawmaker accused of usurping tribal land
Indonesia's Christians slam 'legal drama' over Paniai case
Philippines to go after online sex predators
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave
