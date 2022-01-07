Philippines slaps ban on child marriage

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: January 07, 2022 09:49 AM GMT
A young actress takes part in a campaign by Amnesty International to denounce child marriage in October 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo: AFP)
The Philippines has enacted a new law banning child marriage and cohabitation with minors.
It is hoped the bill, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Jan. 6, will end practices that see one in six Filipino girls married before they turn 18.
Children’s rights advocates welcomed the new law, saying it marked a major advancement in protecting young girls.
“This is a major victory in our campaign to end child marriage in the Philippines. This law will help protect children, especially young girls, and hopefully change the trajectory of their lives,” the law’s author, lawmaker Bernadette Herrera, told The Inquirer newspaper on Jan. 6.
The new law not only criminalizes marrying someone under 18 years old but also outlaws cohabitating with a minor as husband and wife and punishes those who facilitate such unions.
It carries a jail term up to 12 years and a fine of at least 40,000 pesos (US$800).
Thus, the law views that child marriage as a practice is a form of child abuse because it violates and degrades the dignity of our children
“Child marriage or cohabitation is a longstanding yet disturbing practice … This new law is a big step towards ensuring children’s rights are upheld and their well-being and future secured,” Herrera said.
Law professor Christopher Lao said the legislation will hopefully provide a cure to what has been a longstanding social ill.
“The state is now taking care of the rights of those who cannot defend themselves like minors. Thus, the law views that child marriage as a practice is a form of child abuse because it violates and degrades the dignity of our children. The law is there to protect their rights,” Lao told UCA News.
Father Joem Afable, a priest from Sorsogon Diocese on the main Philippine island of Luzon, said child marriage was morally impermissible.
“The reason why we have this practice is that it is a form of respect to our parents. We Filipinos do not want to break our word of honor, even if it’s against our will. Some parents promised the future of their children as if they were born to serve and pay off their debt,” Father Afable Sorsogon told UCA News.
Leila de Lima, a human rights activist and politician who has been jailed without trial for the last five years, also said child marriage had no place in a civilized world.
“We are duty-bound by the law to not only protect and uphold their rights but to also raise girls into strong women whose consent will have to be obtained before anything could be demanded from them,” De Lima said in a Facebook post from her jail cell.
A United Nations Children's Fund report released last year said more than half a billion girls around the world were married while still children, with the highest rates found in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
The Philippines ranked 12th among countries with the highest number of child marriages, according to Plan International, a UK-based rights group.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…