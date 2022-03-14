Philippines

Philippines signs UN ecology pact to ban plastic use

Catholic environmental group lauds the government for its greener efforts

Government anti-pollution inspectors wearing gas masks apprehend a private passenger jeepney emitting strong carbon emissions in Philippine capital Manila. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 14, 2022 10:54 AM GMT

The Philippine government joined the international community to fight climate change on March 12 by signing a United Nations resolution that bans the use of plastic.

It is the newest signatory to the United Nationals Environment Assembly, otherwise known as UNEA-6, to end plastic pollution and forge an international agreement that would bind member states in 2024.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said signing the resolution would trigger a commitment among member states to end plastic pollution through local legislation.

“Pursuant to international law and treaty agreements, the Philippines will legislate laws that will criminalize the use of plastic in grocery stores and other establishments,” environment acting secretary Jim Sampulna told reporters on March 14.

Sampulna also said crafting an agreement to end plastic use could be a challenge but was necessary to address global warming.

“This process to end plastic pollution from production to disposal is not going to be easy. But we all need to start somewhere, no matter how difficult. Political will is necessary for the common good like the environment,” Sampulna added.

“Plastic pollution has grown like an epidemic. Paradoxically, plastics are among the most long-lasting products we humans have made — and frequently we still just throw it away”

The Philippines, together with 175 signatory nations, would present concrete steps on how domestic laws would implement the international agreement.

In 2024, all copies of signatory states should have been submitted to the intergovernmental negotiating committee, the body that would oversee the implementation of the agreement.

The committee would also convene representative states for updates and to monitor the implementation as well as share knowledge and best practices on the alternatives to plastic.

“Today marks a triumph by planet Earth over single-use plastics. This is the most significant environmental multilateral deal since the Paris Accord. It is an insurance policy for this generation and future ones so that they may live with plastic and not be doomed by it,” said UN environmental committee executive director Inger Andersen in an interview with CNN.

Andersen said that in 2017 some 348 million tonnes of plastic were thrown into oceans and seas, making plastic the number one global threat to the environment.

“Plastic pollution has grown like an epidemic. Paradoxically, plastics are among the most long-lasting products we humans have made — and frequently we still just throw it away,” Anderson added.

"These international agreements should be echoed by local dioceses to make Catholics aware the we are doing this as part of nations"

Environmental Catholic group Gospel for Greener and Peaceful Environment (GGPC) said the UN agreement must be explained by clergymen in local dioceses to make the effort more “synodal.”

“This year’s Synod on Synodality gives us a challenge that we should journey together as men and women of faith not only in Church matters but also in terms of environmental concerns. These international agreements should be echoed by local dioceses to make Catholics aware the we are doing this as part of nations,” said GGPC secretary Angela Policarpio.

Policarpio also said the country’s decision to cut its dependence on plastic containers was consistent with Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si', a work that inspired many Catholics to make it a moral imperative to take care of the environment.

“May the Philippines continue its commitment in fighting climate change. May this agreement not only remain on paper but may become real,” Policarpio added.

