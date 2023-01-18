News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines seeks to stem nursing exodus

Labor body accuses other countries of recruiting too many Filipino medical people, leaving local hospitals understaffed

This photo taken on Sept 16, 2022 shows a nurse treating a Covid-19 patient inside an intensive care unit at a hospital in Manila

This photo taken on Sept 16, 2022 shows a nurse treating a Covid-19 patient inside an intensive care unit at a hospital in Manila. (Photo:  AFP)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: January 18, 2023 04:48 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2023 05:53 AM GMT

A labor coalition in the Philippines has accused the European Union (EU) and other nations of poaching too many Filipino nurses and paramedical staff leaving the Southeast Asian nation struggling to cope with a shortage of medical professionals.

The Nagkaisa labor coalition, an umbrella organization representing many trade unions, said on Jan. 16 that EU nations like Germany as well as other advanced countries like the United Kingdom are recruiting too many Filipino nurses by offering them fat salary packages, which has resulted in fewer hands in local hospitals.

“These countries have the means to pay a higher salary package which has caused fewer nurses and caregivers with local hospitals,” Sonny Matula, president of the Nagkaisa labor coalition, the country's largest workers’ organization, told UCA News.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

According to him, the group has received reports which say visa fees are covered for health workers and other benefits offered to entice medical professionals to work in EU nations.

"We need you here. We appeal to your patriotism"

The Philippine Health Department recently released a report which said the country was facing a shortage of nurses and medical professionals. It urged them to resist the temptation to go abroad.

“I appeal to our nurses and medical workers to consider working in the Philippines first before getting a job in other countries. We need you here. We appeal to your patriotism,”  Health Secretary, Rosario Vergeire, said on Jan. 15.

Medical and public health schools in the country admitted that they were cooperating with foreign medical firms, adding it was not against the law.

There is nothing wrong with foreign medical companies promoting themselves in the Philippines. Many of them do it online, Vilma Garcia, president of the De La Salle Medical Center, told UCA News.

“Some are also providing free tuition and taking care of food and lodgings. Of course, this is a generous offer,” Garcia added.

According to the Health Department, a typical 250-bed hospital in the Philippines needs at least 340 nurses to operate. But current strength is between 100 to 120 nurses.

We only have half the number of nurses needed, Vergeire said.

Nurses, who have already gone abroad, however, justified their decision.

"Why would you stay in this country if you have an opportunity to earn more"

“We go abroad to provide a decent living for our children. Are we not patriotic then? said Crystal Cusi, who works in Germany, the EU’s largest economy.

Private hospitals in the Philippines provide a monthly salary of Php12,000 to Php15,000 (US$220-275) while a hospital in the EU pays at least Php80,000 ($1,460) per month, according to a Health Department report.

“Why would you stay in this country if you have an opportunity to earn more in a foreign nation? We are also patriotic as we send remittances,” Cusi added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), expressed sympathy for the migrants.

It’s not easy to leave a child or an ailing mother. But many of our overseas Filipino workers are doing exactly that. Because they want to save their families from poverty, Msgr. Roger Manalo, executive secretary of the CBCP’s Commission for Migrants and Itinerant People, told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers
French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118 French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118
Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought
India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities
Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’ Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’
Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Rajshahi

Diocese of Rajshahi

On May 21, 1990, the Diocese of Rajshahi was canonically erected, incorporating the southern portion of the greater

Read more
Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

The diocese of Manokwari-Sorong is located in West Papua province. It covers an area of 111.835 square kilometers, with

Read more
Diocese of Hakha

Diocese of Hakha

In a land area of 20,880 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 8 townships of Chin State except Paletwa and

Read more
Diocese of Shuoxian

Diocese of Shuoxian

In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.