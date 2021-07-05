X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines prays as pope undergoes colon surgery

Francis recovering well following procedure to address a digestive disorder

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: July 05, 2021 08:47 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2021 09:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
3

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
4

Indian court asks bishops to explain discrimination of Dalit Catholics

Jul 2, 2021
5

UN warns Laos over persecution of Hmong

Jul 2, 2021
6

Duterte announces Philippine vice presidential bid

Jul 2, 2021
7

Nepal's churches struggle as Covid-19 claims 130 pastors

Jul 2, 2021
8

Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people

Jul 2, 2021
9

Pakistani Christians denied jobs because of their faith

Jul 2, 2021
10

Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage

Jul 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Philippines prays as pope undergoes colon surgery

Pope Francis turns to leave after delivering the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on July 4. The pope later underwent colon surgery at a hospital in Rome. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic groups and clergymen in the Philippines have held online Masses and prayed the rosary for Pope Francis after he underwent colon surgery in a Rome hospital on July 4.

The 84-year-old pope had the operation due to a digestive disorder common in people of advanced age.

Pope Francis was admitted to hospital after delivering the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Prayers began pouring in from Catholic groups and clergymen in the Philippines immediately after the surgery announcement was made.

“Today, we remember in our Mass our Lolo Kiko [Grandfather Francis], who has a special place in the heart of every Filipino. Let us pray for him ... May God grant him strength of body so he can continue his Petrine ministry,” said Father Jerome Alcantara of San Jose Diocese in Nueva Ecija, north of Manila.

Father Alcantara urged churchgoers to remember the night Francis was elected pope in March 2013.

Let us all pray for the success of the surgery of the Holy Father, Pope Francis … and that his recovery will be speedy and complete

“He bowed and asked the people in St. Peter’s Square to pray for him first. Using that image, let us once again pray for the Holy Father that God may give him continued strength to shepherd the Church,” Alcantara added.

A group of seminarians in Manila prayed the rosary and offered a prayer for healing through the intercession of St. Luke, patron saint of physicians.

“Let us all pray for the success of the surgery of the Holy Father, Pope Francis … and that his recovery will be speedy and complete,” they said in a Facebook post.

Several parishioners likewise posted pictures of the pope taken during his visit to Manila in 2015.

Related News

“Dear Lord, we pray for our sick and beloved Pope Francis under your care, we humbly ask that you restore your servant’s health so that he may recover as soon as possible,” said Mary Grace Deuda on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Vatican has issued a medical bulletin about the result of the pope’s operation.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis has “responded well” following the operation and would remain in hospital for a few days to recuperate.

Also Read

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside
Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi
Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi
Pope Francis appoints new Indonesian bishop, archbishop
Pope Francis appoints new Indonesian bishop, archbishop
Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50
Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50
Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist
Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholic forum demands protection for minorities
Jul 6, 2021
Italian missionary and friend of Bangladesh's poor dies at 91
Jul 6, 2021
Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside
Jul 6, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September
Jul 5, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021

Features

Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Jul 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Parolin says hell testify if summoned to Vatican trial

Cardinal Parolin says he’ll testify if summoned to Vatican trial
Catholic Church is being persecuted says Canadian bishops conference head

Catholic Church is being persecuted, says Canadian bishops' conference head

Pope Francis Herculean efforts to clean up Vatican finances

Pope Francis’ Herculean efforts to clean up Vatican finances
Cardinal among ten charged by Vatican over London property scandal

Cardinal among ten charged by Vatican over London property scandal

Pope Francis doing well after surgery

Pope Francis doing well after surgery
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Here I am, Lord; lead me in Your ways

Here I am, Lord; lead me in Your ways
Protect the young girls Lord Jesus in our country

Protect the young girls Lord Jesus in our country
Saint Maria Goretti | Saint of the Day

Saint Maria Goretti | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.