News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines mulls 4-day week to offset rising fuel prices

Employers asked to explore alternative working arrangements to help-low income workers

Philippines mulls 4-day week to offset rising fuel prices

Passengers travel on a jeepney with seat dividers to ensure social distancing in Philippine capital Manila on July 6, 2020. (Photo: AFP )

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 16, 2022 08:20 AM GMT

The Philippine Labor Department has proposed a four-day working week to cushion the effect of soaring oil prices on low-income workers in the Catholic-majority country.

It said the move would help ordinary workers save on transport costs which it is feared could increase by more than 50 percent.

Diesel and gasoline prices had surged to 78 pesos (US$1.56) per liter by March 15, up from 50 pesos a month ago, mostly brought about by the Ukraine-Russian conflict.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We propose a four-day workweek depending on the nature of the work to save costs in terms of fares, food and other basic expenses. This arrangement could only be temporary depending on the price of fuel,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told reporters on March 15.

“Until it is signed by the president as an executive order or passed by Congress, this proposal is but a mere suggestion or recommendation to employers and employees.”

Jeepney and tricycle drivers had earlier threatened to strike if the government did not address rising fuel prices by increasing fares.

“Each farmer and fisherman will receive around 3,000 pesos as a subsidy to aid in their work. I hope we could give more but that is all we can afford for now”

“Our fares are still the same. Our vehicles run on diesel, which has become very expensive. We cannot survive without having a fare hike,” Manila jeepney driver Ronie dela Cruz told UCA News.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Energy backed the Labor Department’s four-day workweek proposal.

“Let us try to conserve energy and one of the ways is through a four-day workweek. Every Filipino will still have to work 40 hours a week but instead of five days, it will be four,” NEDA chief Karl Chua told The Inquirer newspaper.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a 500 million peso (US$10 million) fuel subsidy program for farmers and fishermen.

“Each farmer and fisherman will receive around 3,000 pesos as a subsidy to aid in their work. I hope we could give more but that is all we can afford for now,” Duterte said on March 15.

Father Edgar De Guzman of Virac Diocese said fishermen in the Bicol region, south of Manila, were feeling the effects of surging fuel prices.

“A few months ago, many boats would go to catch fish — some even twice a day — but since the war in Ukraine started, fewer motorboats are going out,” he said.

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
MAMOUN ALSABOUNI
Rising fuel prices is big problem for poor people, especially for Filipinos workers women.
Reply

Latest News

Bangladeshi politician's call for veils at schools criticized Bangladeshi politician's call for veils at schools criticized
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine means for national churches What Russia's invasion of Ukraine means for national churches
Indonesian police kill two Papuan protesters Indonesian police kill two Papuan protesters
Religious leaders bless Indonesia's new capital project Religious leaders bless Indonesia's new capital project
Catholic officials promise to assist Korean wildfire victims Catholic officials promise to assist Korean wildfire victims
Virus pushes 4.7 million Southeast Asians into extreme poverty Virus pushes 4.7 million Southeast Asians into extreme poverty

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

What Russias invasion of Ukraine means for national churches

What Russia's invasion of Ukraine means for national churches

Matters have reached a critical juncture for Christians in Russia, Ukraine and the 14 churches in the Orthodox world

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.