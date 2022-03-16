Philippines

Philippines mulls 4-day week to offset rising fuel prices

Employers asked to explore alternative working arrangements to help-low income workers

Passengers travel on a jeepney with seat dividers to ensure social distancing in Philippine capital Manila on July 6, 2020. (Photo: AFP )

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 16, 2022 08:20 AM GMT

The Philippine Labor Department has proposed a four-day working week to cushion the effect of soaring oil prices on low-income workers in the Catholic-majority country.

It said the move would help ordinary workers save on transport costs which it is feared could increase by more than 50 percent.

Diesel and gasoline prices had surged to 78 pesos (US$1.56) per liter by March 15, up from 50 pesos a month ago, mostly brought about by the Ukraine-Russian conflict.

“We propose a four-day workweek depending on the nature of the work to save costs in terms of fares, food and other basic expenses. This arrangement could only be temporary depending on the price of fuel,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told reporters on March 15.

“Until it is signed by the president as an executive order or passed by Congress, this proposal is but a mere suggestion or recommendation to employers and employees.”

Jeepney and tricycle drivers had earlier threatened to strike if the government did not address rising fuel prices by increasing fares.

“Each farmer and fisherman will receive around 3,000 pesos as a subsidy to aid in their work. I hope we could give more but that is all we can afford for now”

“Our fares are still the same. Our vehicles run on diesel, which has become very expensive. We cannot survive without having a fare hike,” Manila jeepney driver Ronie dela Cruz told UCA News.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Energy backed the Labor Department’s four-day workweek proposal.

“Let us try to conserve energy and one of the ways is through a four-day workweek. Every Filipino will still have to work 40 hours a week but instead of five days, it will be four,” NEDA chief Karl Chua told The Inquirer newspaper.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a 500 million peso (US$10 million) fuel subsidy program for farmers and fishermen.

“Each farmer and fisherman will receive around 3,000 pesos as a subsidy to aid in their work. I hope we could give more but that is all we can afford for now,” Duterte said on March 15.

Father Edgar De Guzman of Virac Diocese said fishermen in the Bicol region, south of Manila, were feeling the effects of surging fuel prices.

“A few months ago, many boats would go to catch fish — some even twice a day — but since the war in Ukraine started, fewer motorboats are going out,” he said.

