X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines marks World Animal Day

Church holds online blessings for pets ahead of feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 04, 2021 06:01 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2021 07:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

China's National Day is no cause for celebration

Oct 1, 2021
3

Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

Oct 1, 2021
4

Cambodia considers opposition request for clemency

Sep 30, 2021
5

Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage

Oct 1, 2021
6

Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  

Oct 1, 2021
7

Let the world see what's going on in Papua

Oct 1, 2021
8

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

Oct 1, 2021
9

Philippine opposition group endorses Robredo as poll pick

Oct 1, 2021
10

More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar

Sep 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippines marks World Animal Day
Catholics raise their pets in front of their TV screen for the pet blessing. (Photo: Philippine Animal Welfare Society)
 

Animal lovers in the Philippines held an online blessing of pets at the weekend to commemorate World Animal Day.

World Animal Day on Oct. 4 is an annual celebration that aims to raise the status of animals and improve welfare standards for them around the globe. It falls on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) urged Filipinos to raise their pets in front of their television screens for the blessing after Sunday Mass on Oct. 3.

PAWS is a non-profit organization that promotes animal rights and welfare. The organization also adopts and cares for abused pets and animals.

In the last two years, PAWS had organized online blessing of pets because of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has prompted us to switch to a virtual celebration of this important day to keep everyone safe.,” PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera said in a Facebook announcement.

We are blessed. We want our pets to also feel they are a part of the Christian family and they are gifts from God

“Those who wished their pets to be blessed could celebrate the Mass beside their pets and raise them during the blessing of pets.” 

The organizers likewise urged pet owners to capture the moment they raised their pets in front of their television sets and post their photos online.

Cabrera said pets have played a significant role in helping people cope with social restrictions such as having to stay at home due to Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 situation has also highlighted our interconnectedness — what happens to one human being affects another in very much the same way that our treatment of animals and the environment affects all lives on this earth,” Cabrera said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Salesian Father Jose Antonio “Joey” Paras celebrated the online Mass that was attended by many pet owners across the country.

In his homily, Father Paras said animals are gifts from God that need human care.

“When God, in the story of creation said, you shall have dominion over all of these [creatures], he did not mean to abuse them [animals] but to take care of them as part of nature,” Father Paras said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of animal lovers had their pets blessed in a drive-through ceremony in a parish in Quezon City, Manila.

St. Francis of Assisi Parishioners held a drive-through blessing with pet owners in a long queue of vehicles.

"We are blessed. We want our pets to also feel they are a part of the Christian family and they are gifts from God," parishioner and dog lover Maribeth Sy told UCA News.

More than 500 animals were blessed during the event.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Pope makes new appeal for peace in Myanmar
Pope makes new appeal for peace in Myanmar
Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand
Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels
Oct 4, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
Philippine prelate unconvinced by Duterte's retirement
Oct 4, 2021
Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy
Oct 4, 2021
Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 
Oct 4, 2021
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Oct 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021

Features

Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Things Get Broken

Things Get Broken
In the early hours

In the early hours
How Australias Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable

How Australia's Plenary Council might resolve the unresolveable
Will it be back to normal

Will it be back to normal?
A Moms Heart

A Mom’s Heart
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.