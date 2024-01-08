Philippines geared up for Black Nazarene traslacion

The in-person celebration takes place after a three-year gap due to the pandemic on Jan. 9

The model of a new carriage design unveiled at a press conference in Manila on Jan. 4. (Photo: CBCP)

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has made available a new carriage to place the Black Nazarene image as the traslacion takes place on Jan. 9 after a three-year gap caused by the pandemic.

“Our mission is to let the Image of the Black Nazarene be seen, not only by those who are waiting on the roadside but by everyone,” said Bong Grajo, operations director of the procession called this year Nazareno 2024.

The life-size black-colored statue of Jesus Christ placed inside a laminated tempered glass carriage, wheeled through the streets with this year’s theme “Ibig naming makita si Hesus (We want to see Jesus) based on the Gospel of St. John (12:21).

The Black Nazarene statue shows Jesus Christ carrying a cross. Millions throng the streets during the mammoth annual procession in this former Spanish colony.

The statue is over 400 years old and is thought to have healing powers, attracting the crowds when the carriage is paraded in the engine-less carriage pushed from behind, and pulled by two ropes in front for movement.

The procession starts at Quirino Grandstand, near Manila Bay on Jan. 8, and ends at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno (Black Nazarene), known as Quiapo Church, the next day covering a 6.5-kilometer route.

Devotees believe touching the image of Black Nazarene would bring them miracles and often make efforts to reach near it.

Following the recommendation of the government, Grajo said they would ensure that devotees do not obstruct the smooth passage of traffic.

“Like the papal visit in the country, we will have one lane, while the other lane will be unobstructed,” he said.

He urged Catholics to maintain peace during the traslacion, dubbed as one of the biggest celebrations in the Catholic-majority country of 111.6 million people.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Jan. 9 as a special non-working day in the capital Manila “to give way for the observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.”

“Let the spirit of the Black Nazarene inspire us to discover our inner strength and a new sense of hope and purpose,” Marcos said in a statement on Jan. 8.

This year, nearly 2 million devotees are expected to attend the celebrations, which include a midnight Mass to be officiated by Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila on Jan. 9.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan has set aside over 15, 000 security personnel to maintain peace.

To ensure health and safety, the mayor asked the participants to wear face masks.

Church officials have warned of the risk with a large number of people coming closer to the image.

However, devotees are allowed to throw handkerchiefs and towels to be wiped on the 400-year-old image.

In 2011, over 500 devotees sustained injuries during the grand procession due to overcrowding.

In 2016, two people died of heart attack while waiting for the procession.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News