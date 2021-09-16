X
Philippines

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe

Duterte has repeatedly attacked the world's only permanent war crimes court, calling it "bullshit"

AFP, Manila

Published: September 16, 2021 05:54 AM GMT

Updated: September 16, 2021 06:19 AM GMT

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe

In this handout photo taken on September 15, 2021 and received from the Presidential Photo Division (PPD) on September 16, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to members of Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Palace in Manila. (Photo: AFP)

President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's probe into the Philippines' drug war, his lawyer said Thursday, insisting the tribunal does not have jurisdiction in the country.

ICC judges authorised Wednesday a full-blown investigation into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

Duterte "will not cooperate since first of all, the Philippines has left the Rome statute, so the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over the country", chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo told local radio DZBB.

"The government will not let in any ICC member to collect information and evidence here in the Philippines. They will be barred entry."

Duterte pulled Manila out of the Hague-based court after it launched a preliminary probe, but the ICC said it had jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

Rights groups, lawyers and relatives of people killed in the drug war welcomed the ICC decision.

"I'm glad because this might be a way for us to get justice for the deaths of our loved ones," said Corazon Enriquez, who blames Duterte for the killing of her son during a police raid on their home in 2016.

"That's what we're hoping for -- for that person responsible for the deaths of our children and family members to pay."

Edre Olalia, the president of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, said the organisation hoped this was "the beginning of the end to impunity" while rights group Karapatan said "Duterte and his cohorts should be made accountable for these crimes".

'We have hope' 

Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.

At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.

ICC prosecutors in court papers estimate the figure to be between 12,000 to 30,000 dead.

Duterte has repeatedly attacked the world's only permanent war crimes court, calling it "bullshit" and vowing not to cooperate with its probe.

But the Philippines' top judges ruled earlier this year that the ICC can prosecute "government actors" for alleged crimes committed before the country withdrew from the tribunal -- contradicting Duterte's assertion.

The ICC investigation will also cover alleged extra-judicial killings in the southern Davao region between 2011 and 2016, when Duterte was mayor.

Human rights lawyer Kristina Conti told AFP the ICC investigation could take months or even years.

The government's refusal to cooperate would make the probe "hard", but she said ICC prosecutors could work with groups on the ground to get the evidence they needed.

Families said they were prepared to wait.

"Even if it will take a long time, at least we have something to look forward to instead of just waiting for nothing," said one victim's mother, who asked not to be identified.

"At least we have hope."

