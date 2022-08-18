News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities

Muslim convert Senator Robin Padilla, who initiated the bill, claims religious minorities like him suffer because of their creed

Filipino Muslims pray at a mosque during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Marawi City, on the southern island of Mindanao on May 2

Filipino Muslims pray at a mosque during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Marawi City, on the southern island of Mindanao on May 2. (Photo: Merlyn Manos / AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: August 18, 2022 11:07 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2022 11:33 AM GMT

Filipino lawmakers led by a Muslim senator on Aug. 17 passed a bill seeking to criminalize discrimination which includes profiling and refusing employment based on religion or race.

Muslim convert Senator Robin Padilla claimed that those from religious minorities like him suffered discrimination in the workplace because of their creed.

“I did not feel the discrimination when I was still a Catholic. We are a Catholic nation so being one is the norm. But when I became a Muslim, then I became the exception. Things have changed, especially in the workplace when I began to work with fellow actors who were Christians,” Padilla told reporters on Aug. 18.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The country needs a law to equalize the playing field between Christians and non-Christians, he said, by imposing sanctions on those who discriminate based on creed and race.

“We need to protect the rights of all Filipinos by having a law that protects all Filipinos from discrimination. If a person is found guilty, he or she will be penalized with a jail term of at least six years and a fine of at least 100,000 pesos [US$2,000],” Padilla added.

He said punishment cannot be the only solution and there is also a need to educate the young.

The bill aims to address racial discrimination in the workplace by providing seminars and talks on the topic, as well as mandatory lectures on Philippine history and culture.

“Education is the key. The root cause of discrimination is ignorance. If we educate the mind, positive things would surely happen,” Muslim leader Rasheed Wahab Jaafar told UCA News.

Meanwhile, Lumad leader Prospero Kalusig said the bill would not only protect Muslims but indigenous peoples who also yearn for equal portrayal with the Catholic majority.

“Many Catholics still believe that if one belongs to an indigenous tribe, the person worships nature or he or she does not have any formal religion or creed. But doesn’t the Philippine Constitution guarantee freedom of religion free from any restraint?” Kalusig asked UCA News.

Philippine authorities estimate that of the total population of 110 million, over 79 percent are Roman Catholic while 9 percent belong to other Christian groups.

Muslims comprise around 5 percent of the total population.

Muslims are not well-represented or even represented at all in the national consciousness from politics to entertainment, including but not limited to the education sector, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos said in a 2021 report.

“Even worse, when Muslims are depicted at all in popular media, these materials present them as the ‘other’ and feature long-held (and false) stereotypes, such as deceitfulness and violence,” it added.

“A similar trend may be observed in news reports or even in movies: Crime-related headlines involving Muslim suspects also needlessly include the adjective ‘Muslim’.”

In one of its provisions, the bill sought positive Islam representation to overcome the negative Muslim stereotypes.

“In this bill, even teachers and parents could be held liable if they are not careful of their comments and standards of evaluation not only of Muslims but those who belong to other religious sects,” Padilla added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference on Indigenous Peoples said racial and ethnic discrimination has colonial and historical underpinnings.

“Religious and racial discrimination did not arise from nowhere. They are the products of our country’s historical and colonial experience, which, from the start, was motivated by a ‘divide and rule’ mindset: encouraging Christian Filipinos to fight against Muslims developed feelings of distrust between these two groups,” the commission’s executive secretary August Abuso said in an online statement.

In 2014, Philippine bishops welcomed the enactment of the Bangsamoro Organic Law which provided the basic structure of government for Muslim provinces in Mindanao.

“The effort the government has taken to arrive at an agreement acceptable to all Filipinos underscores the premium that must be placed on the political and territorial integrity of the entire country. History — guided by The Lord of History — has fashioned our nation as one. Let us keep it one — in that variety of ethnicities, cultures, languages and peoples that makes it one of the most alluring pieces of Divine workmanship in the world,” said the prelates in their pastoral letter.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released
Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group
Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities
Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh
Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range
Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

National dialogue marked by uncertainty says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

National dialogue marked by uncertainty, says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

The Catholic Church has repeatedly tried to point out the importance of non-violence but violence still persists in the tiny southern African nation of absolute monarchy

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.