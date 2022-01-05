Philippines' Black Nazarene feast falls victim to Covid surge

Millions of devotees usually join the annual procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Manila. The procession has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

Philippine authorities have canceled the famous Black Nazarene festivities usually attended by millions of devotees due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the capital Manila.

The health department on Jan. 5 reported 10,775 new cases brought about by the Omicron variant, nearly doubling the 5,434 cases reported on Jan. 4.

Authorities banned all public gatherings in and outside church premises including the selling of images and novenas of the Black Nazarene.

The Black Nazarene is a 16th-century statue depicting Jesus en route to his crucifixion and is said to possess healing powers. Its feast is celebrated every Jan. 9.

Every year, around three million devotees attend the procession of a replica of the statue back to Quiapo Church from the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Philippine police have deployed officers around church premises to apprehend violators and to prevent public gatherings in the area.

There are millions of devotees there and you cannot just be complacent about the transmission of the disease

President Rodrigo Duterte urged Catholics on Jan. 5 to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Now we are seeing an upward trend of the virus. Omicron infects faster. We need to address this by not allowing the public to come together for gatherings, including public Masses and the traditional procession of the revered image of the Black Nazarene,” Duterte said in his address to the nation.

“There are millions of devotees there and you cannot just be complacent about the transmission of the disease. I hope the Church can understand that all gatherings are not allowed.”

The shrine’s parochial vicar announced the closure and disinfection of the church starting Jan. 7.

“We are saddened by this decision but we need to comply with health restrictions for the good of everyone … We know how important the feast is to all of us, since we only cling our faith to the Black Nazarene,” parochial vicar Father Douglas Badong said in an interview with Radyo Veritas.

Father Badong said clergymen and devotees had no choice but to respect the decision of the authorities even though they had made all preparations for the celebration of the feast.

“We’ve made all the necessary precautions and preparations for the upcoming priest. But we want to respect the health authorities’ decision. At the same time, we also understand how the devotees feel about this,” Father Badong added.

“We have done everything to convince them that the plans and preparations are already set. But to them, it really won’t help to allow people to come to Quiapo Church. What we did in 2021, we opted to improve our strategies for 2022 given the alert level status. But again, to them the best solution is having no physical activities.”

Father Badong appealed for understanding of the decision by government health authorities.

“We will leave it to them. It’s in their hands now. We can only hope that they have a clear plan on how to handle our devotees,” said Father Badong.

“Let us try to widen our understanding. Let us discern and pray on the message of the Black Nazarene in this situation.”