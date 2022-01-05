X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines' Black Nazarene feast falls victim to Covid surge

The annual procession attended by millions is canceled after Omicron infections double in 24 hours

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: January 05, 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2022 04:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
2

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
3

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
4

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
5

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
6

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
7

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
8

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
9

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
10

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
Support UCA News
Philippines' Black Nazarene feast falls victim to Covid surge

Millions of devotees usually join the annual procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Manila. The procession has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

Philippine authorities have canceled the famous Black Nazarene festivities usually attended by millions of devotees due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the capital Manila.

The health department on Jan. 5 reported 10,775 new cases brought about by the Omicron variant, nearly doubling the 5,434 cases reported on Jan. 4.

Authorities banned all public gatherings in and outside church premises including the selling of images and novenas of the Black Nazarene.

The Black Nazarene is a 16th-century statue depicting Jesus en route to his crucifixion and is said to possess healing powers. Its feast is celebrated every Jan. 9.

Every year, around three million devotees attend the procession of a replica of the statue back to Quiapo Church from the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Philippine police have deployed officers around church premises to apprehend violators and to prevent public gatherings in the area.

There are millions of devotees there and you cannot just be complacent about the transmission of the disease

President Rodrigo Duterte urged Catholics on Jan. 5 to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Now we are seeing an upward trend of the virus. Omicron infects faster. We need to address this by not allowing the public to come together for gatherings, including public Masses and the traditional procession of the revered image of the Black Nazarene,” Duterte said in his address to the nation.

“There are millions of devotees there and you cannot just be complacent about the transmission of the disease. I hope the Church can understand that all gatherings are not allowed.”

The shrine’s parochial vicar announced the closure and disinfection of the church starting Jan. 7.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We are saddened by this decision but we need to comply with health restrictions for the good of everyone … We know how important the feast is to all of us, since we only cling our faith to the Black Nazarene,” parochial vicar Father Douglas Badong said in an interview with Radyo Veritas.

Father Badong said clergymen and devotees had no choice but to respect the decision of the authorities even though they had made all preparations for the celebration of the feast.

“We’ve made all the necessary precautions and preparations for the upcoming priest. But we want to respect the health authorities’ decision. At the same time, we also understand how the devotees feel about this,” Father Badong added.

“We have done everything to convince them that the plans and preparations are already set. But to them, it really won’t help to allow people to come to Quiapo Church. What we did in 2021, we opted to improve our strategies for 2022 given the alert level status. But again, to them the best solution is having no physical activities.”

Father Badong appealed for understanding of the decision by government health authorities.

“We will leave it to them. It’s in their hands now. We can only hope that they have a clear plan on how to handle our devotees,” said Father Badong.

“Let us try to widen our understanding. Let us discern and pray on the message of the Black Nazarene in this situation.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Thai police 'used excessive force' against protesters
Thai police 'used excessive force' against protesters
Support Us

Latest News

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Jan 6, 2022
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
Jan 6, 2022
Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land
Jan 6, 2022
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021

Features

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago

Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago
The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York

The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York
Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather

Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather
Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93

Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93
A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.