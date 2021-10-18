X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippines begins vaccinating kids against Covid-19

Government targeting at-risk children first as part of bid to start reopening schools

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 18, 2021 09:21 AM GMT

Updated: October 18, 2021 09:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church

Oct 15, 2021
2

Cambodia rejects poor ranking in 'rule of law' index

Oct 15, 2021
3

A victory for press freedom amid oppression

Oct 15, 2021
4

Catholic church attacked in conflict-ravaged Myanmar

Oct 15, 2021
5

Vatican warns of use of cryptocurrency in migrant smuggling

Oct 15, 2021
6

Pacquiao open to backing Robredo in Philippine poll

Oct 15, 2021
7

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
8

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Oct 15, 2021
10

Pope's Timor-Leste visit depends on vaccination drive

Oct 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippines begins vaccinating kids against Covid-19

A man signs school documents while his children aged 9 and 10 look on at their home in Quezon City, suburban Manila, ahead of another school year of remote lessons in the country due to the pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

The Philippines has begun vaccinating minors aged 12-17 as part of its latest effort to tackle the spread of Covid-19 and get children who have been stuck at home for more than a year back to school.

The Health Department announced on Oct. 18 that more than 1,500 minors had received jabs at the weekend after health experts said the vaccine was safe to be administered to them.

Health chiefs say they initially plan to inoculate at least 1.5 million children within the next three months.

Up to 1.2 million children with underlying conditions that put them at risk from the virus will be the first to receive the vaccine to protect them from its severe effects.

“We have a total of 1,509 children that have already been vaccinated. It is a good sign that parents and children alike have faith in our vaccines,” health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told TeleRadyo.

Vergeire said only four children experienced adverse reactions, which were minor and successfully treated.

According to the United Nations, the Philippines is one of 17 countries where schools have remained shut throughout the pandemic

“We hope we encourage as many children with health risks as possible to get inoculated,” she added.

She said the Health Department was circulating a list of chronic conditions which she said would ensure children suffering from them would receive vaccination priority.

The list includes autoimmune disorders, neurologic conditions, metabolic and endocrine conditions, cardiovascular disease, obesity, tuberculosis, chronic respiratory diseases, renal disorders, diabetes and cancer.

The government hopes the vaccination drive will help enable schools to reopen safely following a shutdown that took place shortly after the outbreak began early last year.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to the United Nations, the Philippines is one of 17 countries where schools have remained shut throughout the pandemic.

Next month the government aims to reopen 120 schools for face-to-face classes as part of a pilot project. It is hoped the vaccination program will help facilitate this effort.

The Philippines has been one of the worst-hit countries during the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 2.7 million infections and 40,000 fatalities. Of those infected, nearly 8 percent were aged 10-19.       

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 24.3 million people, while 27.8 million had received their first dose as of Oct. 17, according to the latest government figures.

Most of those vaccinated have received the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Singapore's Catholic elderly home recognized for historic significance
Singapore's Catholic elderly home recognized for historic significance
Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity
Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity
Indonesian cardinal tells faithful to give healthy food aid
Indonesian cardinal tells faithful to give healthy food aid
Myanmar to free 5,000 jailed for anti-coup protests
Myanmar to free 5,000 jailed for anti-coup protests
Myanmar Catholics join one million children praying for peace
Myanmar Catholics join one million children praying for peace
Support Us

Latest News

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Singapore's Catholic elderly home recognized for historic significance
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Flash floods, landslides kill 24 in southern India
Oct 18, 2021
Sri Lankan cardinal seeks global support for Easter attack victims
Oct 18, 2021
Abduction of US, Canadian missionaries tests Haiti govt in turmoil
Oct 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
India-China border conflict risks spiraling out of control
Oct 15, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021

Features

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Argentinean bishops welcome beatification of the martyrs of Zenta

Argentinean bishops welcome beatification of “the martyrs of Zenta”
Someone wasnt paying attention

Someone wasn’t paying attention
Poland sees significant drop in seminary admissions

Poland sees significant drop in seminary admissions
The Synod on synodality let the listening begin

The Synod on synodality: let the listening begin
Dont leave the poor behind pope asks of governments politicians

Don’t leave the poor behind, pope asks of governments, politicians
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.