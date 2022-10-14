Philippine welfare scheme offers no respite for poor

A monthly allowance of 5,000-6,000 pesos is too little to assist people living in poverty, observers say

A beneficiary receives a monthly allowance under 4Ps, a government welfare scheme for poor people in the Philippines. (Photo supplied)

A state-funded welfare scheme that provides cash handouts to millions of poor families in the Philippines has failed to uplift them from poverty over the past years, says an audit report.

The report from the Philippine Commission on Audit (COA), released on Oct. 13, stated that 90 percent of the country’s 4.3 million poorest families who receive monthly allowances under the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (Bridging Program for the Filipino Family), also known as 4Ps, have remained poor.

The 4Ps is a cash transfer program funded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Families living below the national poverty line (earning less than 12,030 peso or US$ 204 per month) are entitled to receive 5,000-6,000 peso ($ 85-102) per month under the program.

In 2019, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the 4Ps program aimed to eradicate “extreme” poverty in the Philippines by addressing the health and education of the poorest families in 79 provinces across the country.

The report found the situation of the poorest families remains the same despite receiving cash grants for years.

“This shows that achieving breakage of intergenerational poverty is still minimal despite the fat amount given as dole outs to millions of poor families,” COA representative Miguel Datian told UCA News.

It proved that government dole-out projects had a “minimal” impact on poverty alleviation, Datian said.

“We should really teach them (the poor) how to catch fish, not only give them fish. The fat amount spent on the project could have been allotted to strengthen job opportunities in the country or the health care system,” he added.

A 4Ps beneficiary Librado Grajo, 32, a mother of two from Tandang Sora in Quezon City in the capital Manila, said her five-member family struggles to survive with low income and an insufficient cash grant.

Grajo, a laundry worker, and her husband, Jose, 37, a taxi driver, earn about 12,000 pesos per month. They receive about 5,900 pesos from the government.

“We cannot survive with the amount. We spend mostly on food,” Grajo, a Catholic, told UCA News.

Despite the paltry amount, Grajo is still happy to receive the money.

“We’re still thankful that at least we receive something from the government. Instead of putting the amount in their pockets, at least they go to the poor,” she added.

The government’s antipoverty program received a total of 780.71 billion pesos (US$15.6 billion) in funding between 2019 to 2022, the report said.

The amount spent in the program has contributed to the country’s ballooning external debt at $98,479,781,367 in 2021, a 17.77% increase from 2020, according to the Department of Finance.

Economy experts had predicted the outcome of the debt-funded program.

“The program required a huge amount of finance which we did not have then and now. It is not sustainable and it is loan driven. Where did all the billions go if more than 90 percent of its beneficiaries are still poor?” JC Punungbayan, a professor of Economics at the University of the Philippines told UCA News while alluding to the fact that by the tail-end of August 2010, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved a US$400 million loan.

Catholic Bishops’ Commission on Population and Development recently cited ADB data saying 23.7 percent of the country’s 110 million population were living below the poverty line in 2021.

“The program has been in place for several years, consumed billions of funds. Clearly, dole-out projects like this are not the solution,” the commission’s secretary Father Carlos De Castro told UCA news.

Father Castro said the grant was used to build patronage politics in poor communities where politicians “invest” money only to get votes during the elections.

“Many politicians want this program because it builds their image of ‘generosity’ to the people even if it is government money,” De Castro added.

