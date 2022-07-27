Philippine university issues ‘instant PhD’ denial

Commission to probe whether Adamson University violated doctoral degree rules with Chinese students

Adamson University authorities have denied any violation of rules in its doctoral degree program. (Photo: Adamson University Facebook page)

A Catholic university in the Philippines has denied allegations that it granted fast-track doctoral degrees to several Chinese professors violating government rules and regulations.

Adamson University, run by the Vincentian religious order, issued a statement on July 26 to dismiss a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that claimed 22 teachers from Shaoyang University got their doctoral degrees from the institute in 28 months whereas most PhDs take at least four years.

The university denounced the claim as “malicious” saying it complied with government rules and procedures for doctoral degrees.

“Adamson University strongly denounces the malicious claims perpetrated by certain sectors in Hunan Province, China, on the Ph.D. degrees obtained by Shaoyang College faculty members from Adamson University,” said the statement.

“The Ph.D. offerings of Adamson University strictly adhere to the policies, guidelines, and standards set by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), specifically, the minimum six terms of residency.”

The SCMP reported that Shaoyang University in Hunan Province spent around 18 million yuan (US$2.7 million) to send their teachers to Adamson University only to rehire them later “to boost the school’s ranking” with more professors with doctorate degrees.

"Adamson University has no official linkage with Shaoyang College"

The arrangement allegedly led to the firing of Peng Xilin, the head of the Chinese university for being “unscientific” in his decision-making and “imprecise” at work.

Adamson University, however, denied any link to Shaoyang University or any allegation of fraud and misconduct of its administrator.

“The questionable practices and improprieties allegedly committed by the president of Shaoyang College do not reflect inadequacies in the credibility and legitimacy of Adamson University's educational programs nor do they signify Adamson University's involvement in such malpractice or misconduct," the university added.

Adamson University also said that admission to their doctorate program was based on students’ credentials, not on the donation or monetary arrangement with the university.

“To put the record straight, Adamson University has no official linkage with Shaoyang College and their faculty members came to enroll in the Graduate School on their own armed with appropriate admission credentials,” the university said.

“Internal dynamics in Shaoyang College administration and its constituency had, unfortunately, dragged the name of Adamson University in their domestic conflicts.”

"This report of an instant Ph.D. is very alarming and prejudicial"

The Philippine Commission on Higher Education, said, it would form a team to investigate whether Adamson University has followed the commission’s guidelines before granting doctoral degrees to its Chinese students.

"This report of an instant Ph.D. is very alarming and prejudicial to the international reputation of our Philippine HEIs (higher education institutions). CHED will not condone any violation of existing laws and regulations, autonomous or not," said the commission's chairman Prospero de Vera in a statement.

De Vera said that although Adamson has been granted an autonomous status, which means it is free from CHED's regular monitoring, the commission may still launch a probe in case of reports of a "general erosion of quality" of education or of gross violation of rules.

Lawyer and professor Rose Oliviano said that the university may face government sanctions if the commission could prove that it railroaded the conferment of doctoral degree.

