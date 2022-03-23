News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Philippine Supreme Court shuts door on would-be bigamists

Changing religion is not valid grounds to have second spouse, it says after man converts to Islam to remarry

The Philippine Supreme Court says it is illegal for someone to convert to Islam for the sole purpose of getting around bigamy laws to marry a second spouse. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 23, 2022 08:33 AM GMT

A man who becomes a Muslim with the sole purpose of marrying a second wife is guilty of bigamy, according to the Philippine Supreme Court.

The court made the ruling on March 21 while sentencing a couple to six years in jail after they converted to Islam and married despite the husband already having a wife and children in Davao province in the southern Mindanao region.

It was the first time such a case had been brought before the country’s top court.

It said both were guilty as they intentionally committed bigamy in full knowledge a prior marriage existed.

“Conversion to Islam does not operate to excuse them from criminal liability,” the court said.

The couple had claimed they had done no wrong because their marriage was governed by Muslim law, not by Filipino family law.

“To those who are thinking that they can easily remarry by converting to Islam, may this decision change your mind. Religion can never be used to justify evil, more so to break the marital bond” 

“Furthermore, a married Muslim cannot marry another. In exceptional cases, a married Muslim man may do so if ‘he can deal with them with equal companionship and just treatment as enjoined by Islamic law,'” the court added.

The court also ruled that the couple violated Islamic law when the male abandoned his first wife and children in favor of his lover.

A further violation of this law took place because the second marriage took place without the knowledge and consent of the other wife.

“The Code of Muslim Personal Laws or Presidential Decree 1083 requires that the first spouse should have knowledge and must give her consent before the husband may contract a second marriage,” said the court.

A Catholic group welcomed the ruling for “protecting” marriage from those who would “intentionally” convert to subvert marriage laws.

The Catholic Family Life group said the ruling should serve as a lesson to those who seek to destroy the institution of marriage using religion as basis.

“To those who are thinking that they can easily remarry by converting to Islam, may this decision change your mind. Religion can never be used to justify evil, more so to break the marital bond,” said the group in a Facebook post.

Father Elmer Falcotelo of the Commission on Laity and Family Life in the Prelature of Infanta in Quezon province said marriage is a sacred union not only between a man and a woman but also with God.

“Our catechism teaches us that what God has joined together let no man put asunder. Woe to those who convert to other religion with evil intent,” he told UCA News.

