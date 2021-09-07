X
Philippines

Philippine province shuts churches, mosques

Lanao provincial authorities react swiftly to try and curb the spread of the Covid Delta variant

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: September 07, 2021 08:51 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2021 08:56 AM GMT

Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Suspected Covid-19 patients and relatives rest in a parking lot turned into a Covid ward outside a hospital in Binan town, Laguna province, on Sept. 6. The Philippines is reporting record daily infections fueled by the contagious Delta variant. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine health officials have banned all religious gatherings in Catholic churches and mosques in Lanao province in Mindanao due to Covid-19 Delta variant fears.

A Health Department report confirming several Delta cases prompted the autonomous Muslim region to close down places of worship.

“The dreaded [Delta] variant is here in the province. To avoid the spread of this deadly variant to our fellow Filipinos — Muslims and Christians — we have decided to suspend all religious gatherings in all churches and mosques,” a provincial health official told reporters on Sept. 6.

“Mass public religious gatherings such as enthronements, weddings, dialaga [Muslim engagement], kandori [prayer gatherings] … and non-essential work gatherings are prohibited,” a statement on the Lanao provincial government website said.

Provincial health officials also said the province’s hospitals had reached maximum capacity because of a Covid-19 surge.

The majority of the Muslim population in the region believe the Covid vaccines are not halal or permissible under Islamic law, according to local officials.

Zia Adiong, deputy speaker of the Bangsamoro regional assembly, said the belief is misguided and was encouraging all Muslims to be vaccinated.

“All current available Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and will reduce the risk of severe illness. This is … permissible to Islamic believers and therefore halal,” he said.

On Sept. 6, the Philippines recorded its highest number of new cases with 22,415 infections. So far there have been 2.1 million infections and 34,337 deaths since the pandemic began.

Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
