X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger

Animals are seen as the perfect solution for feeding pandemic-hit poor people in capital Manila

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 29, 2021 08:32 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2021 10:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger

A Filipino priest is breeding rabbits to be distributed as a food source for poor people in Manila. (Photo: YouTube) 

A Catholic priest in the Philippines has launched a “rabbit station” as a way of helping the hungry in Manila’s poorest communities.

Breeding rabbits is a solution to battling the hunger the pandemic has brought to many families, according to Father Eduardo Vasquez, a priest in the Kalookan suburb of the Philippine capital

“In just one year, two rabbits can multiply to more than a hundred. Imagine if there are hundreds of pairs that we can distribute to poor families. It’s the perfect response to the problem of hunger,” he told Catholic run Radio Veritas this week.

He said rabbit farming was the “best alternative” to pork or chicken, which were becoming more and more expensive.

Job losses stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic have driven up poverty in the Philippines as more people go hungry.  

While eating rabbit is quite common in other parts of the world, it is unusual in the Philippines, even among the poor. Rabbits are almost entirely kept as pets.

We have to teach the poor how to produce their own food. We have to teach them that rabbit meat is a very good alternative

Father Vazquez, however, said now is the time to change this mindset.

“Rabbit meat is the perfect answer to the problem of hunger. We have to teach the poor how to produce their own food. We have to teach them that rabbit meat is a very good alternative,” he said.

He said he began breeding rabbits for the poor while working with squatters and homeless people in his diocese.

“In just one year, I noticed how fast they multiplied. And rabbit meat is delicious too,” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Several rabbits were cooked so that people could taste the meat, while 75 breeding pairs were blessed and distributed to slum dwellers.

With the support of local government leaders, Father Vazquez has more than 100 pairs of rabbits for his breeding and distribution project.

He aims to distribute at least 100,000 rabbits to poor families who would be shown how to propagate them for food purposes.

“They will undergo a training workshop on how to properly raise and breed the rabbits under the tutelage of the ‘father of rabbitry’ in the Philippines, Artemio Veneracion, Jr.,” Father Vazquez said.

Veneracion, president of the Association of Rabbit Meat Producers, has been advocating rabbit farming to decrease market dependence on pork, chicken and beef for years.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign
Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam
Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.