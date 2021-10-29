Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger

A Filipino priest is breeding rabbits to be distributed as a food source for poor people in Manila. (Photo: YouTube)

A Catholic priest in the Philippines has launched a “rabbit station” as a way of helping the hungry in Manila’s poorest communities.

Breeding rabbits is a solution to battling the hunger the pandemic has brought to many families, according to Father Eduardo Vasquez, a priest in the Kalookan suburb of the Philippine capital

“In just one year, two rabbits can multiply to more than a hundred. Imagine if there are hundreds of pairs that we can distribute to poor families. It’s the perfect response to the problem of hunger,” he told Catholic run Radio Veritas this week.

He said rabbit farming was the “best alternative” to pork or chicken, which were becoming more and more expensive.

Job losses stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic have driven up poverty in the Philippines as more people go hungry.

While eating rabbit is quite common in other parts of the world, it is unusual in the Philippines, even among the poor. Rabbits are almost entirely kept as pets.

We have to teach the poor how to produce their own food. We have to teach them that rabbit meat is a very good alternative

Father Vazquez, however, said now is the time to change this mindset.

“Rabbit meat is the perfect answer to the problem of hunger. We have to teach the poor how to produce their own food. We have to teach them that rabbit meat is a very good alternative,” he said.

He said he began breeding rabbits for the poor while working with squatters and homeless people in his diocese.

“In just one year, I noticed how fast they multiplied. And rabbit meat is delicious too,” he said.

Several rabbits were cooked so that people could taste the meat, while 75 breeding pairs were blessed and distributed to slum dwellers.

With the support of local government leaders, Father Vazquez has more than 100 pairs of rabbits for his breeding and distribution project.

He aims to distribute at least 100,000 rabbits to poor families who would be shown how to propagate them for food purposes.

“They will undergo a training workshop on how to properly raise and breed the rabbits under the tutelage of the ‘father of rabbitry’ in the Philippines, Artemio Veneracion, Jr.,” Father Vazquez said.

Veneracion, president of the Association of Rabbit Meat Producers, has been advocating rabbit farming to decrease market dependence on pork, chicken and beef for years.