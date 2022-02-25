X
Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms

Bishops' conference condemns attempts to belittle People Power Revolution by claiming martial law was good for country

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: February 25, 2022 09:20 AM GMT

Updated: February 25, 2022 03:29 PM GMT

Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms

Opposition senatorial candidate and human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares speaks next to a portrait of presidential aspirant Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. during a demonstration to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the People Power Revolution in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on Feb. 25. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in the Philippines today warned Filipinos not to be taken in by what they said were attempts to radically distort history by portraying the martial law years in a positive light.  

Instead, people should remember and not forget why the 1986 People Power Revolution that ousted late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. took place, the bishops said in a pastoral message to mark the 36th anniversary of the peaceful uprising from Feb. 22-25 of that year.

The bishops’ conference was responding to reported attempts by supporters of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. — the son of the late dictator — to put a positive spin on the martial law years via social media by saying they were a “golden” period where no one was hungry and the economy was strong.

“We wish to warn you of the radical distortions in the history of martial law and the People Power Revolution,” conference president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said in the letter.  

He said the human rights abuses, corruption and economic mismanagement that took place during the martial law years were well-documented truths and not fabricated.

Many members of the bishops’ conference still remember the injustices of those years, he said.

We are alarmed by this distortion of the truth of history and the attempt to delete or destroy our collective memory through the seeding of lies and false narratives

We know “what truly happened during that time as opposed to all the disinformation and revisionism being circulated on social media that’s becoming a factor in choosing our leader in the upcoming election,” Bishop David added.

“We are alarmed by this distortion of the truth of history and the attempt to delete or destroy our collective memory through the seeding of lies and false narratives. This is dangerous, for it poisons our collective consciousness and destroys the moral foundations of our institutions.” 

The letter called on Filipinos to be mindful of the spirit of the people power revolution as the country prepares to elect a new leader in May elections.

“As we commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution this Feb. 25, the day we reclaimed our freedom, we call upon you … whatever your political color or status in society … be mindful of the right and also the duty to use … free vote to further the common good,” the bishops said.

