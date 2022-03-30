News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down

Diocese says loud campaign music, songs and messages played outside churches are disturbing worshippers

Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down

Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo waves and speaks from a truck during a campaign rally in the town of Libamanan, Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, on Feb. 8. Such campaigning is a little too noisy for one diocese's liking. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 30, 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Supporters of candidates in upcoming presidential and legislative elections in the Philippines are being asked to keep the noise down when playing campaign music, songs and messages in or near churches.

The loud noises that blare out from sound systems in campaign vehicles or set up in public places by supporters are disturbing people wishing to pray, according to Malolos Diocese in Bulacan province, north of Manila.

The diocese issued an open letter on March 30 calling on candidates in the May polls to respect places of worship by lowering the volume or turning off such sound systems near its churches.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The call came after several reported incidents in which loud campaign music was played to attract more voters in the local cathedral.

“Please advise your supporters and campaign people to show respect in all places of worship. There are sacraments and prayers being held, especially on Sundays,” the diocese said in the announcement also posted on Facebook.

Playing songs, music and messages promoting candidates is a popular way of campaigning in the Philippines.

“We want to concentrate on our prayers and conversations with God. We even pray for you and the rest of our candidates this coming election" 

Candidates and their supporters install large speakers in jeepneys and play their messages in public places, especially in crowded places like plazas and churches.

“Kindly turn off or lower the volume so that the faithful will not be distracted in their prayers,” the diocese said.

Several churchgoers echoed the call on social media.

“Respect the faith of our people. Tone it down when you pass our church… We would like to ask you [candidates] if you can instruct your campaigners to turn off or at least lower the volume on sound systems every time they pass our churches or any place of public worship, most especially when Mass or any liturgical celebration is going on,” said Manila parishioner Mila Soza on Facebook.

“We want to concentrate on our prayers and conversations with God. We even pray for you and the rest of our candidates this coming election. So please, we beg you, turn off your campaign music when you pass by our church.” 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will Pope Francis apologize to Canada's indigenous people? Will Pope Francis apologize to Canada's indigenous people?
Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh
Christians accused of religious conversion in India Christians accused of religious conversion in India
Catholic center to assist disadvantaged students in Macau Catholic center to assist disadvantaged students in Macau
Cambodia cracks down on illegal fishing, land grabbing Cambodia cracks down on illegal fishing, land grabbing
Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The Vatican issues text on schools and Catholic identity

The Vatican issues text on schools and “Catholic identity”

A new instruction tries to present a balanced vision of what Church-run institutions should look like

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.