Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down

Diocese says loud campaign music, songs and messages played outside churches are disturbing worshippers

Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo waves and speaks from a truck during a campaign rally in the town of Libamanan, Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, on Feb. 8. Such campaigning is a little too noisy for one diocese's liking. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 30, 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Supporters of candidates in upcoming presidential and legislative elections in the Philippines are being asked to keep the noise down when playing campaign music, songs and messages in or near churches.

The loud noises that blare out from sound systems in campaign vehicles or set up in public places by supporters are disturbing people wishing to pray, according to Malolos Diocese in Bulacan province, north of Manila.

The diocese issued an open letter on March 30 calling on candidates in the May polls to respect places of worship by lowering the volume or turning off such sound systems near its churches.

The call came after several reported incidents in which loud campaign music was played to attract more voters in the local cathedral.

“Please advise your supporters and campaign people to show respect in all places of worship. There are sacraments and prayers being held, especially on Sundays,” the diocese said in the announcement also posted on Facebook.

Playing songs, music and messages promoting candidates is a popular way of campaigning in the Philippines.

“We want to concentrate on our prayers and conversations with God. We even pray for you and the rest of our candidates this coming election"

Candidates and their supporters install large speakers in jeepneys and play their messages in public places, especially in crowded places like plazas and churches.

“Kindly turn off or lower the volume so that the faithful will not be distracted in their prayers,” the diocese said.

Several churchgoers echoed the call on social media.

“Respect the faith of our people. Tone it down when you pass our church… We would like to ask you [candidates] if you can instruct your campaigners to turn off or at least lower the volume on sound systems every time they pass our churches or any place of public worship, most especially when Mass or any liturgical celebration is going on,” said Manila parishioner Mila Soza on Facebook.

“We want to concentrate on our prayers and conversations with God. We even pray for you and the rest of our candidates this coming election. So please, we beg you, turn off your campaign music when you pass by our church.”

