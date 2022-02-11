Philippine poll body says Marcos Jr can run for president

Updated: February 11, 2022 10:05 AM GMT
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, presidential candidate and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on Feb 8. (Photo:AFP)
The Philippines’ election body has thrown out all petitions seeking to have frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr barred from contesting the country’s presidential election in May.
Opponents of the former senator and son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos had tried to have him disqualified from the polls on the grounds that he had been convicted of failing to file tax returns during the 1990s and then failing to declare the conviction to election authorities.
However, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) dismissed the petitions on Feb. 10, saying they had no merit, clearing the way for Marcos Jr. to contest the election, in which polls show him having a clear lead.
Marcos, Jr. did not commit a crime involving moral turpitude - a grounds for disqualification from public office – despite his failure to file income tax returns four times, the commission said in its ruling.
Although his opponents said the conviction carries a lifetime ban, the commission argued that the penalty was introduced after the crime took place.
Opponents, however, condemned the ruling on Feb. 11.
“This shows he is setting a very bad example to Filipinos just like his late father,” Felino Navidad, spokesman for the Catholic Filipino farmers and fishermen, group told UCA News.
He said the ruling had the effect of “legalizing” tax dodging among public officials.
“He has not yet served his sentence. He is still a criminal for not having served his sentence. Do we want a criminal to be our next president not to mention he never recognized the atrocities done by his father during martial law?” Navidad asked.
A retiring Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said Marcos Jr. should be disqualified prior to her retiring on Feb. 2.
“Instead of setting a good example to his constituents to emulate, [Marcos] acted as if the law did not apply to him. Thus, the inevitable conclusion is that he knowingly and deliberately chose not to comply with a positive duty enjoined by law,” Guanzon said.
“Taken together, all of these circumstances reveal that his failure to file his tax returns for almost half a decade is reflective of a serious defect in one’s moral fiber,” she added.
Human rights activist Father Flavie Villanueva said Filipinos must not lose hope and should rather support Marcos’ main rival Vice President Leni Robredo.
