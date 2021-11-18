X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim

Election commission under fire for giving presidential candidate Marcos Jr. more time to respond to disqualification bid

UCA News reporter, Manila

UCA News reporter, Manila

Published: November 18, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

Updated: November 18, 2021 09:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest

Nov 15, 2021
2

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
3

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
4

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
5

Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?

Nov 16, 2021
6

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
7

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety

Nov 15, 2021
8

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
9

US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change

Nov 15, 2021
10

Film to feature Korea's first Catholic martyr-priest

Nov 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim

Former Philippine senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, greets supporters after filing his candidacy for the country's 2022 presidential race on Oct 6. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been given an extension by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to explain why he should not be disqualified from next year’s election in a move that was condemned by his political opponents as an act of favoritism.

The son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos risks being disqualified after a petition challenging his eligibility was filed by martial law victims on Nov. 3.

They alleged that Marcos Jr. lied under oath when he filed his candidacy by saying he was not convicted of a crime.

Court records, however, revealed that Marcos Jr. was convicted in 1995 for not paying his taxes while serving as governor of Ilocos Norte province between 1982 and 1985.

Election rules say Marcos should have responded to the petition within a “non-extendable” 10-day period from the date of its submission but his lawyer Vic Rodriguez said the commission gave him a seven-day extension.

“Our motion for extension was approved yesterday,” Rodriguez told CNN Philippines on Nov. 18.

The consequence of granting Marcos Jr.’s motion for more time would be for Comelec to flout its own rules

It was claimed Marcos Jr. needed more time to respond because of his heavy workload.

Theodore Te, a lawyer representing martial law victims, condemned the move and accused the election commission of violating its own rules.

“The consequence of granting Marcos Jr.’s motion for more time would be for Comelec to flout its own rules, which the Supreme Court had already ruled in previous instances as a grave abuse of discretion,” Te said on Nov. 18.

The Catholic Lay Alliance in Manila’s Quezon City said voters must watch this development carefully to ensure that the scales of justice do not tilt in favor of the Marcos family unfairly.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It said the extension suggested that such a tilt was in fact taking place and that money and influence was coming into play, especially so since Marcos Jr.’s running mate is the president’s daughter Sara Duterte.

The Marcos and Duterte families are among the most powerful political clans in the Philippines.

“Marcos for president, [Sara] Duterte for vice president. Any kind of influence the Marcoses and the Dutertes may exert on any government office for a favorable decision is very dangerous and threatens our democracy,” said one alliance member who wished to remain anonymous.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia
Philippines says Chinese vessels fired water cannon at boats
Philippines says Chinese vessels fired water cannon at boats
Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban
Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban
Vietnam to commemorate Covid-19 victims
Vietnam to commemorate Covid-19 victims
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Support Us

Latest News

Police guard Indian actor after hit film sparks caste furore
Nov 18, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
India orders probe into shooting of Kashmir civilians
Nov 18, 2021
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim
Nov 18, 2021
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia
Nov 18, 2021
US bishops back communion text but avoid debate on rite
Nov 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021
A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021

Features

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in Togo oppose vaccine requirements for attending Mass

Catholics in Togo oppose vaccine requirements for attending Mass
Parents of traddie priests to march on Rome to save Old Rite

Parents of traddie priests to march on Rome to save Old Rite

The French engineer who became a Friar of the South Bronx

The French engineer who became a Friar of the South Bronx
Catholic bishops dream of a strifefree postCovid Bolivia

Catholic bishops dream of a strife-free post-Covid Bolivia

After year of divisive debate US bishops approve tepid document on Communion

After year of divisive debate, US bishops approve tepid document on Communion
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.