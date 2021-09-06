X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic

Dominican priest disapproves of election campaigning while Filipinos are still suffering from Covid-19

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: September 06, 2021 09:52 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2021 09:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
4

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
5

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
6

Malaysian Catholics mourn pioneering French missionary

Sep 3, 2021
7

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
8

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
9

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
10

Do not lose trust in God in pandemic, says Vietnam prelate

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic

Filipinos line up to receive government cash aid during enhanced community quarantine at a basketball court in Manila on Aug. 11. (Photo: AFP)

A Dominican priest has criticized politicians in the Philippines for launching their campaigns for next year’s polls while people were still suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While Filipinos still suffer from the adverse effects of the pandemic, some politicians are already mounting their election campaigns. Their advertisements (‘paid for by friends’) clutter the airwaves, television, and social media …,” said Father Rolando de la Rosa, president of the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, as reported by The Manila Times on Sept. 5.

The filing of certificates of candidacy begins on Oct. 1 and the election process will be underway from Jan. 9 until June 8, 2022.

Father De la Rosa said politicians were taking advantage of their wealth to secure votes through paid advertisements that had helped sell their image like commodities for public consumption.

“They [politicians] know that many of our countrymen vote by name recall, so they want to assure their victory by etching their names in our mind through continuous exposure on various media platforms,” he said.

Father Dela Rosa further urged Filipinos not to believe in surveys that shaped public opinion ahead of elections.

This is why even crooks, thieves and suspected criminals run for public office

“The trouble with surveys is that they present one generalized view of reality and subtly absolutize this as the legitimate view, or worse, the only view we must accept,” he said.

Surveys condition the electorate to vote for candidates who are predicted as winnable regardless of their qualifications or moral qualities, he added.

“This is why even crooks, thieves and suspected criminals run for public office. They no longer worry about their misdeeds being exposed by their opponents. Their advertisers will dismiss those crimes as fake news perpetrated by their enemies, who are in turn labeled as mudslingers,” he said.

Many agree with the Dominican priest’s view on Philippine elections.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I totally agree with him, particularly the way he depicted the reality in Philippine politics. Those who have the money have more advertisements that result in name recall, while those who do not have the funds cannot win in the elections even if they have a good track record,” John Apil, a professor of politics, told UCA News.

Apil said a politician running for senator’s office is required to spend at least 300 million pesos (US$6 million).

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnamese entrepreneurs commit to Covid-19 victims
Vietnamese entrepreneurs commit to Covid-19 victims
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo to speak at top religious event
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo to speak at top religious event
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple
US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple
Indonesian Catholics seek justice in sex assault case
Indonesian Catholics seek justice in sex assault case
Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal
Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal
Support Us

Latest News

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Islamic State
Sep 6, 2021
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'false' China promises
Sep 6, 2021
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Sep 6, 2021
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Sep 6, 2021
Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic
Sep 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Sep 4, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Sep 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France?
Bishops denounce Bolivias justice system as an instrument of vengeance

Bishops denounce Bolivia’s justice system as an "instrument of vengeance"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.