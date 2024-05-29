News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippine police fail to nab Catholic nun’s shooter

The shooting of 75-year-old Maria Gemma Onipa three days ago was witnessed by a fellow nun in Biliran province
Philippine police inspect a crime scene where a suspected drug dealer was shot to death in 2017 in an undisclosed site. The country is ranked among the nations with high level of impunity for serious crimes like killings.

Philippine police inspect a crime scene where a suspected drug dealer was shot to death in 2017 in an undisclosed site. The country is ranked among the nations with high level of impunity for serious crimes like killings. (Photo: AFP)

Ronald O. Reyes
Published: May 29, 2024 10:57 AM GMT
Updated: May 29, 2024 11:03 AM GMT

Police in a central Philippines town have yet to trace and nab the man who allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 75-year-old Catholic nun three days ago.

Sister Maria Gemma Onipa, a member of the Lady of Peace religious order, was shot by an unknown gunman in the village of Burabod, Kawayan town in Biliran province on May 26.

The nun survived the attack thanks to quick treatment including surgery in an undisclosed hospital, said a police official.

The nun is now ‘safe’ and recuperating well, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official did not answer why police reported the case publicly only on May 28.

“The local police have yet to identify the suspect and the motive of the crime,” the official told UCA News.

“The police investigator has already visited the hospital to talk with the victim, but the latter is not yet available for interview as she was still at the intensive care unit, following the surgery,” he added.

The Eastern Visayas Police headquarters in Palo, Leyte province, which covers Central Philippines, confirmed that the suspect was identified as a male wearing a yellow jacket.

The motive and location of the suspect are yet to be ascertained, another police source said.

The shooting was reportedly witnessed by the victim’s 72-year-old fellow nun identified only as Sister Ina.

“The victim and witness were inside their house watching a Mass on TV when the suspect called out for the sisters outside the house. The witness checked at the main door and saw an unidentified man looking for the victim,” the source said.

When the victim nun opened the main door, the attacker immediately fired shots at her.

The Biliran Provincial Forensic Unit processed the crime scene and recovered one slug and two fired shells of a firearm of unknown caliber.

The Diocese of Naval, which covers the area where the nun was based, did not issue a statement over the shooting at the time of the filing of the report on May 29.

Shooting and killing of priests and religious personnel are not new in the Philippines.

On Jan. 24, 2021, Catholic priest Rene Bayang Regalado, 42, was shot to death by a group of gunmen along a road near the Malaybalay Carmel Monastery at Malaybalay town, in Mindanao Island of southern Philippines.

On May 28 that year, an 80-year-old former priest and peace negotiator Rustico Tan was shot dead while asleep on a hammock in his home on the remote island of Pilar, Camotes in Cebu Province of the central Philippines.

Justice for the two killings has not been delivered yet.

Despite having an alarming rate of serious crimes such as killings, the Philippines ranks high among nations where impunity is rampant, rights monitors say.

“Impunity is the exercise of power without accountability, which becomes, in its starkest form, the commission of crimes without punishment,” according to Atlas of Impunity, a comprehensive tool designed to track the abuse of power across five key societal dimensions – unaccountable governance, abuse of human rights, conflict, economic exploitation, and environmental degradation.

Atlas of Impunity’s 2023 Index ranked the Philippines 51st out of 163 countries. The Philippines earned the fourth worst score among 10 Southeast Asian nations, after Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Chusak Sirisut of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop José Colin Mendoza Bagaforo of Kidapawan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Albert George Alexander Anastas of Kuzhithurai, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Antony Prince Panengaden of Adilabad , India
Read More...
Latest News
Pakistan Christians return home amid uneasy calm after attack
Pakistan Christians return home amid uneasy calm after attack
Church of South India in limbo after apex court order
Church of South India in limbo after apex court order
Philippine police fail to nab Catholic nun’s shooter
Philippine police fail to nab Catholic nun’s shooter
At least 24 die in India as cyclone Remal brings heavy rains
At least 24 die in India as cyclone Remal brings heavy rains
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.