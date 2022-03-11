Philippines

Philippine pastor's blessing for Marcos Jr. draws flak

The presidential candidate should not criticize Catholic clergy after being endorsed by other religious groups, say critics

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (center in red) gestures onstage to supporters during his presidential campaign rally in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, on Feb. 8. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 11, 2022 08:42 AM GMT

A Christian pastor’s blessing of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at a political rally has drawn wide criticism in the Philippines.

Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte were blessed by Jesus Christ the Deliverer pastor Ted Mangalen at a rally in Bulacan province, north of Manila, on March 8.

Pastor Mangalen prayed for Marcos’ team, saying his tandem with President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter was offering “genuine” unity for the Filipino people.

“May the Lord Jesus Christ bring victory to our soon President Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Durterte, who offer peace and unity among the Filipino people. May the Lord give us healing and all our differences be settled,” he said during the blessing.

At least three Catholic groups criticized the event for the apparent contradiction with the Marcos camp’s criticism of Catholic clergymen for blessing the opposition standard bearer, Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

On March 4, Marcos’ spokesperson said Catholic clergymen should stay out of politics and not show support for Robredo.

"As men and women of the cloth, they should be more circumspect, refrain from openly meddling with politics and stop making reckless imputations or statements"

“While presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is calling for unity, we are saddened by the men and women of the Catholic clergy who are doing the exact opposite and have abused the pulpit, allowing it to become a platform for hateful and negative campaigning,” Marcos’ spokesman and lawyer Vic Rodriguez told the media.

Rodriguez also said that clergymen and religious sisters were confusing the people by endorsing a candidate.

“As men and women of the cloth, they should be more circumspect, refrain from openly meddling with politics and stop making reckless imputations or statements that only serve as spiritual, moral, social and cultural poison,” Rodriguez added.

Catholic groups like the Saint Lorenzo Ruiz lay organization in Manila said Marcos Jr. was eating his own words by letting a religious sect bless him during a political rally.

“There seems to be a contradiction here by allowing a pastor to bless him during a public political event. On one hand, he criticized Catholic priests for blessing and endorsing his political rival. On the other hand, he openly allowed a pastor to bless him in his rally. Isn’t it the same as being blessed by a Catholic priest?” they asked.

"He was also endorsed by charismatic leaders. ... If a religion favors him, it’s OK. But if he is being hit, it’s the Church meddling in politics”

The group also said that Marcos Jr.’s camp criticized the Catholic Church because he was hit by the pastoral letter of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines describing his efforts to allegedly revise history.

“The Marcos’ camp knows that he is being hit by the bishops’ principled partisan politics when they said we should uphold the truth about martial law, describing their tactics as a pandemic of lies,” they said on Facebook.

Father Flavie Villanueva said Marcos Jr. should not be criticizing clergymen and the Catholic Church because he had been receiving blessings and endorsements from other religious groups.

“He was also endorsed by charismatic leaders. So, the burden not to endorse should be a burden by all religions. If a religion favors him, it’s OK. But if he is being hit, it’s the Church meddling in politics,” Father Villanueva told UCA News.

