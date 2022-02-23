X
Philippines

Philippine parish 'unplugs' to get closer to God

Catholics shed home comforts such as mobile phones and TVs to show devotion and that they are not dependent on gadgets

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: February 23, 2022 08:23 AM GMT

Updated: February 24, 2022 09:55 AM GMT

Philippine parish 'unplugs' to get closer to God
Father Robert Reyes celebrates Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Quezon City. (Photo supplied)

A Philippine parish has begun a monthly practice of spending an entire day in silence and prayer without enjoying all mod cons.

Our Lady of the Perpetual Help Parish in Manila’s Quezon City began observing a 24-hour silence by unplugging and freeing themselves of their gadgets on Feb. 23.

Organizers said they hope to continue the practice on every last Wednesday of the month.

“Let us change our lives within 24 hours through silence. Let us unplug ourselves from social media, television and use of cellphones. Let us also avoid going out and engaging in chit chats. Let us spend our time of silence with the Lord,” the parish said in a recent Facebook post.

Instead of their usual routine, parishioners were asked to attend Mass at 7am, midday prayer, a novena to the Divine Mercy at 3pm and the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament from 5-7pm.

The project was spearheaded by the parish priest and human rights activist Father Robert Reyes.

Noise is so rampant that it already prevents us from growing a deeper relationship with God. We need to seek silence to pray

“This day of solitude on the last Wednesday of the month, we will change our old habits by not using our gadgets, no shopping. Once a month we go back to silence for 24 hours … we will say goodbye to our gadgets, we will unplug them,” Father Reyes told UCA News.

He said the move was based on the United States’ National Day of Unplugging that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology.

Father Reyes said his parish aims to “unplug” every month since many Catholics, including religious institutions, use electric gadgets to an extent where people become detached from actual relationships and what is going on around them.

Around 40 parishioners initially signed up to participate in the day of silence but Father Reyes said they expect hundreds more to take part.

“More are inquiring how to join maybe because many have realized the importance of silence in today’s world. We live in a world of noise. Noise is so rampant that it already prevents us from growing a deeper relationship with God. We need to seek silence to pray,” Father Reyes added.

Organizer and parishioner Bernie Benedicto said it was important to step away from gadgets once in a while.

“Unplugging gives us a break from the noise of the world and allows us to bask in silence to meet God. This is consistent with the Gospel when Jesus always went away to pray, but he would withdraw to deserted places to do so,” he told UCA News.

