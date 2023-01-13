News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Philippine panel asks Facebook to restore 'communist' posts

Content related to recent death of Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison was removed

A member of the Communist Party of the Philippines' armed group, the New People's Army (NPA) with face covered marches with others toward the peace arch for a protest near Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 31, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News Reporter

Published: January 13, 2023 12:00 PM GMT

Updated: January 13, 2023 12:09 PM GMT

The Philippines’ human rights body has urged Facebook to review its decision to erase content posted by three left-wing groups citing promotion of communism and violence.

Left-wing groups, Kilusang Mayo Uno, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and Anakbayan, said their posts related to the death of Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison on Dec. 16 last year, were removed by the tech giant. 

“We urge Facebook to review its decision to take down the pages of progressive groups,” the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said in a statement on Jan 13.

A Facebook representative though justified the action as a precautionary measure against likely incitement to rebellion or promotion of terrorism in the country.

“We know that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New Peoples’ Army were declared terrorist groups by the country’s Anti- Terror Council. Any material that may be construed as promoting these groups could be a violation of the Anti-Terror Law,” a Facebook representative, who wished to remain anonymous, told UCA News.

The representative said the online social media platform had every right to defend itself from any legal suit that may arise due to the posting of questionable content.

CHR, which is an independent National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) created under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, has called on the tech major to review its decision to “avoid infringing on the human rights of others.”

“Censorship on social media platforms, in any form and degree, can have serious consequences, as it can prevent people from speaking out on important issues,” the commission further stated.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), however, has urged calmness and reminded the faithful of media censorship.

“We have a right to free speech but let us make sure that what we post is also consistent with what is legal,” Bishop José Colin Mendoza Bagaforo of Kidapawan, chairman of CBCP’s Commission of Social Action, told UCA News.

Mourning the death of a loved one or a political leader should be within the ambit of law, Bishop Bagaforo said.

The labor group, Kilusang Mayo Uno, decried Facebook’s decision.

“There was no advisory from Facebook. They removed the pages without informing us,” the group’s spokesman Leo Cruz told UCA News.

“Censorship on social media platforms, in any form and degree, can have serious consequences, as it can prevent people from speaking out on important issues. Freedom of speech is essential for the functioning of a healthy democracy,” Christian Orlia, an Anakbayan group member, told UCA News.

The posts apparently made a reference to former President Rodrigo Duterte's “war on drugs” that has led to the deaths of thousands of Filipinos till date.

According to government data, at least 6,252 persons were killed between July 2016 and May 31, 2022.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

