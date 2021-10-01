Philippine opposition group endorses Robredo as poll pick

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: October 01, 2021 10:06 AM GMT
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo (center in red) together with 1Sambayan convenors (from left) ambassador Albert Del Rosario, Jesuit Father Albert Alejo, Justice Antonio Carpio, lawyer Howard Calleja and De La Salle Brother Armin Luistro. (Photo: 1Sambayan)
A pro-democracy coalition in the Philippines has endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo as its candidate of choice for next year’s presidential election.
1Sambayan, a movement composed of fisherfolk, youth and labor groups including religious organizations, ended a two-month selection process with Robredo emerging as top pick for president on Sept. 30.
Reports said Manila mayor Isko Moreno had been the movement’s alternative pick.
Robredo, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs that has killed thousands of people, has ranked low in recent surveys.
Sarah Duterte, the president’s daughter and Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos, Jr., son of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, are the current election frontrunners, according to surveys.
1Sambayan, however, claimed winnability is only one of the criteria the coalition used in determining its best alternative to the present government.
She has shown her capacity for leadership throughout our people's struggles with the pandemic
“Leni not only topped our internal survey but we also determined, through a rather impassioned deliberations process, that she also has in abundance all the criteria we set … such as integrity, competence, track record, patriotism, vision for the country and winnability,” retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said when announcing the pick.
Robredo has not formally announced she will run for president but the coalition said the people needed her leadership in this time of crisis.
“We understand that [she] is still undergoing her own painstaking process of discernment, and has repeatedly said that she is willing to set aside her own candidacy if it will be for the good of our people and nation,” Carpio said.
“But it is our belief that at this point in our nation's history, in a time of challenge and crisis, we need her to lead. She has shown her capacity for leadership throughout our people's struggles with the pandemic; she is the leader we need.”
Robredo, who is expected to announce her candidacy in the next few days, thanked the coalition for their nomination and support.
The coalition is also expected to endorse Robredo’s running mate and 12 senatorial candidates before Oct. 8, the last day of filing for candidacy.
