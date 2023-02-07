News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine Muslim women call for laws in local languages

Group says women are not participating in local affairs because bills are in English, a language they do not understand

Philippine Muslim women call for laws in local languages

Muslim women look for their names at a voting precinct in Maguindanao, on the southern island of Mindanao on Jan 21, 2019, for a plebiscite to ratify the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL). A decades-long push to halt violence that claimed some 150,000 lives in the southern Philippines culminated with a vote on giving the nation's Muslim minority greater control over the region. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 07, 2023 07:05 AM GMT

Updated: February 07, 2023 11:18 AM GMT

Women in the Philippines' autonomous Muslim majority region urged its lawmakers on Feb. 6 to translate bills and laws from English into local languages so that they can be understood better.

Many women see crafting local laws in English, as is the norm, as a form of discrimination since many women in the southern region have not been to college and learned English, a women's group said. 

“We would appreciate it if members of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have a translation of the bills that they sponsor. This will help us in consultations with our people, especially women,” Faija Taalil of the Bangsamoro Women's Commission told reporters.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The 80-member local legislative body is mandated to legislate laws that are “culturally” sensitive to Islam under the peace agreement.

 “Sad to say many women cannot understand English, the language used during consultations, and because of that, they are not interested,” Taalil said.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was established in 2014 following the end of a long-running conflict between Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels and the Philippine government.

Under the peace deal, the BARMM was created comprising five provinces in the southern Philippines. Its population is 4,404,288, based on a 2020 census, and accounts for about 4.04 percent of the Philippines’ 110.2 million population.

The Mindanao region is known for a low literacy rate among women compared with men, according to a 2011 report by the Philippine Statistics Authority. The literacy rate among Muslim women is 80.3 percent compared with 82.8 for men, according to the authority.

Few Muslim women attend consultation meetings regarding laws because of the language barrier, Taalil said.

The women’s commission said untranslated pieces of legislation, together with the non-use of the vernacular, do not empower Muslim women.

“We have to admit there exists a communication gap.… There is a difference between what’s written and what’s explained and understood,” Taalil added.

“Legislators use technical terms and ordinary folks in the countryside do not understand … if these are translated, people will surely show interest and will participate in governance,” Ranisa Salahuddin of Tawi-Tawi province told reporters.

Taalil and Salahudin were referring to laws and bills which are gender sensitive.

Archbishop Martin Jumoad of Ozamiz, a local prelate has asked lawmakers to agree to the women's request to make democracy “more alive” in the region.

“By translating laws and bills into vernacular languages, we are empowering those who are directly affected by them. Language also bridges the gap in a diverse region that practices the same faith [Islam],” the archbishop told reporters.

BARMM lawmaker, Lausa Alamia, however, was skeptical about translating bills due to the large number of dialects and local languages in the region.

“Mindanao is composed of seven regions with many linguistic groups, like Danao, Manobo, and Subanon languages. Besides, there are several dialects. This is the real challenge,” Alamia told reporters.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity
Indian woman lawyer sworn-in as judge amid protests Indian woman lawyer sworn-in as judge amid protests
Indian hardliners ask to stop welfare benefits to tribal Christians Indian hardliners ask to stop welfare benefits to tribal Christians
Japan premier’s aide sacked over anti-LGBT comments Japan premier’s aide sacked over anti-LGBT comments
Philippine Muslim women call for laws in local languages Philippine Muslim women call for laws in local languages
Pakistan PM 'unblocks' Wikipedia website Pakistan PM 'unblocks' Wikipedia website
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Chikmagalur

Diocese of Chikmagalur

The diocese of Chikmagalur was erected on Nov. 16, 1963, by Pope Paul VI with territory taken from the diocese of

Read more
Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Tanjungkarang diocese covers the whole territory of Lampung province located on the southern tip of Sumatra Island. It

Read more
Archdiocese of Mandalay

Archdiocese of Mandalay

Mandalay archdiocese is located in the central part of Myanmar. It covers about 76,774 square kilometers and comprises

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.