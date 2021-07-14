X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims

Catholics accuse government of misappropriating funds meant for the people to promote Duterte's political ends

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: July 14, 2021 08:39 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2021 08:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
5

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
6

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
7

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
8

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
9

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims

Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez (center) has come under fire for defending government spending during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

Catholics have condemned comments made by the Philippines finance chief defending what they say has been a dubious use of government funds to alleviate people’s hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Money that should have been used to help people was spent on promoting President Rodrigo Duterte and on his allies, they claim.

According to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, the government has exercised prudence in debt management and handling government funds in its fight with the pandemic and Duterte should be lauded for his efforts to save public funds for a “rainy day.”

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Our prudent debt management gave us the fiscal headroom to deal with the pandemic. The anticipated temporary rise in debt remains within the prescribed bounds of fiscal viability,” Dominguez told a forum hosted by the Asian Development Bank.

Dominguez assured Filipinos that they would continue to exercise prudence in managing the country’s fiscal affairs during the pandemic.

“We will protect our fiscal sustainability and ensure we have an ample war chest for this long battle,” he added.

Fiscal prudence my foot. Does fiscal prudence mean wrong priority spending, a huge budget deficit and wrong budget execution?

Former audit commissioner Heidi Mendoza and Society of Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva, however, accused Dominguez of not knowing what “fiscal prudence” meant.

“Fiscal prudence my foot. Does fiscal prudence mean wrong priority spending, a huge budget deficit and wrong budget execution?” Mendoza posted on Facebook.

She alleged that pandemic funds were redirected and spent on Duterte’s allies.

“I thought we needed the money to combat the pandemic ... Is it fiscal prudence to spend money on financing useless propaganda projects instead of giving it to the people?” she asked.

Related News

Mendoza was referring to alleged troll farms run by Duterte’s allies to promote the president and discredit his critics on social media through spreading fake news or direct insults.

Opposition lawmakers recently launched an investigation into claims that such entities were state-backed and state-funded.

Father Villanueva said the administration had spent according to its own needs instead of the people’s.

“Perhaps this administration has likewise redefined the meaning of fiscal prudence according to their fiscal favor. So what fiscal prudence is he [Dominguez] talking about?” Father Villauenva told UCA News.

He said the country’s debt had hit an all-time high of 10.99 trillion pesos (US$219.2 billion) in April.

“Both domestic and international debt have hit all-time highs during this administration, marking the worst fiscal crisis this country has seen,” Father Villanueva added.

“This is not fiscal prudence. The facts are contrary to what the Duterte administration is claiming. There are no more funds for a rainy day.” 

Also Read

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after surgery
Jul 14, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Court seeks health reports on Indian Jesuit who died in detention
Jul 14, 2021
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Jul 14, 2021
Bishops give Sri Lankan govt ultimatum over Easter attacks
Jul 14, 2021
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso
Religious groups in Israel oppose surrogacy for homosexuals

Religious groups in Israel oppose surrogacy for homosexuals
France requires health passport for bars restaurants but not for attending Mass

France requires “health passport” for bars, restaurants -- but not for attending Mass
The standoff over womens ordination

The standoff over women’s ordination
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest

Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest
Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you

Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you
Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day

Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
