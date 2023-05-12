News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine lawmaker seeks death penalty for political killings

Political families sponsor armed groups and private armies to annihilate rivals, say supporters of the bill

Philippine lawmaker seeks death penalty for political killings

Philippine lawmaker Ronald dela Rosa filed a bill seeking to reintroduce the death penalty for political killings. (Photo: Philippine Senate)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 12, 2023 10:58 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2023 11:14 AM GMT

A Filipino lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to reintroduce the death penalty, specifically against politicians and political clans who run armed groups and private armies to annihilate rivals.

Lawmaker Ronald dela Rosa filed the bill in the Senate on May 11, local media reported.

The bill is a modified version of another bill tabled in 2021 during the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte to impose the death penalty for drug-related offenses.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Dela Rosa, together with his allies, claimed recent election-related murders would have been deterred if the death penalty was in place.

He said the inclusion of politicians as the potential target of the legislation was a matter of necessity.

“It is but proper that this time, politicians, without exceptions, found guilty of maintaining a private army or engaged in any form of murder should be punished under the death penalty,” dela Rosa told reporters on May 11.

The bill seeks to criminalize the maintenance and use of private armies not only during the elections. It also prohibits the import of high-caliber weapons to be used for election purposes.

Protection such as financing, supplying, or giving aid to private armies is also to be declared illegal.

The proponents said fellow lawmakers should “straighten up” their political activities such as in dealing with electoral defeat.

“Some of us resort to violence when we lose or we want to unseat a threat in the position. Some even maintain private armies and hired killers because they feel protected by law and they have connections in government,” Sorsogon lawmaker Wowo Fortes, a co-sponsor of the bill, told UCA News.

Fortes was referring to the recent murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, whose killers claimed they allegedly received instructions from Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves.

On March 4, 2023, Degamo, together with 10 others, was shot at close range while distributing cash aid to beneficiaries at his residence. 

Dela Rosa said lawmakers must submit a report if they were maintaining security forces, together with names of all their security details.

“Right now, we have no record of who among us is maintaining security details with licensed firearms. We need to be transparent by providing the government a list of their men and the licensed firearms they carry,” Dela Rosa added.

Another lawmaker supporter of the bill said fellow lawmakers had maintained private armies for more than their “security reasons.”

“They will say it’s for them, but far from securing their safety some of them had become hitmen, killing their political rival,” Capiz lawmaker Emmanuel Billones told UCA News.

The country’s Department of Interior and Local Government declared 120 election hotspots during the 2022 national elections.

A “hotspot” is a province or municipality where violence or illegal activities are recorded due to the presence of armed groups or private armies who intimidate voters and rival candidates.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, head of the Philippine Bishops’ Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace opposed the bill and warned that it should not be used as a ploy to gain political support from various groups.  

“The test of the bill is when fellow lawmakers approve it to become a law. And of course, the true test is in its enforcement. We have good laws but unenforced which makes them ineffective laws,” Bagaforo told UCA News.

The Philippines abolished the death penalty in 1987 and became the first abolitionist Asian nation. However, the administration of President Fidel Ramos re-introduced it to tackle rising crime rates in 1993.

Former president Gloria Arroyo placed a moratorium on the death penalty in 2006 ahead of an audience with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India’s deepening polarization will be tough to reverse India’s deepening polarization will be tough to reverse
Activist gets jail for criticising communist govt in Vietnam Activist gets jail for criticising communist govt in Vietnam
Indian orphanage alleges ulterior motive behind recent raids Indian orphanage alleges ulterior motive behind recent raids
Indian Church leaders appeal for peace in strife-torn state Indian Church leaders appeal for peace in strife-torn state
Philippine lawmaker seeks death penalty for political killings Philippine lawmaker seeks death penalty for political killings
German missionary honored in Indonesia German missionary honored in Indonesia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Taungngu

Diocese of Taungngu

Taungngu Diocese is, in the middle part of Myanmar and the area of the diocese is 49,600 square

Read more
Diocese of Balanga

Diocese of Balanga

In a land area of 1,373 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil province of Bataan. Bataan is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.