News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine law to protect religious freedom

Religious minorities and atheists earlier criticized the bill for being 'too Christian'

Philippine law to protect religious freedom

Leaders from various religious groups are seen during an interfaith gathering hosted by the Christian charity World Vision in the Philippines. (Photo: World Vision Philippines)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: December 02, 2022 11:45 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2022 12:44 PM GMT

The Philippine Congress passed the Magna Carta of Religious Freedom Act on Dec. 1 which lawmakers say aims to protect every citizen’s right to religious freedom.

The new law will guarantee the implementation of rules and regulations on how the state, including all government agencies, would respect the right of Filipinos to choose their religion.

“With this bill, Filipinos will be encouraged to pursue spiritual growth by affording them the freedom to conduct their lives in accordance with their faith or religious belief without the fear of persecution, threat, or punishment,” lawmaker Eddie Villanueva said in a speech endorsing the law.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Villanueva lauded his fellow lawmakers after careful deliberation and rewriting the bill to make it “inclusive” to all forms of faith, including those who wanted to exercise their right not to believe.

“… this measure also aims to promote a free market of religious ideas in the country where no religion is suppressed or quelled over the other. By leveling the playing field for the propagation of different religions, Filipinos are afforded the full spectrum of varying faiths and the freedom to choose to which they will subscribe,” Villanueva added.

The bill has enumerated the rights of every person to propagate one’s religious beliefs, the right to disseminate religious publications, the right to religious worship and ceremonies, the right to organizational independence, and the right to freedom against discrimination in employment.

The law criminalizes compelling a person, by means of force, threat, intimidation, or punishment to choose or not to choose a religion; to obstruct, hinder or prevent the flow of access to religious information; to defame, harass, or humiliate a person by reason of one’s religious belief, among others.

The Magna Carta on Religious Freedom Act was first tabled in 2021 but faced criticisms from humanist and non-religious groups for allegedly being “too Christian.”

Religious minorities like Muslims, and atheists, cried foul over the language and form of the bill that allegedly assumed all Filipinos were Christians.

“For far too long, the non-religious, atheists, and humanists have never been given a voice nor their sentiments heard in any policies or bills crafted by our lawmakers despite the Philippines being a secular State. And if this Magna Carta of Religious Freedom becomes a law, it will endanger the lives of many people, not only the non-religious but even civil groups,” Javan Poblador, Chief Executive Officer of Humanist Alliance Philippines, told reporters in May 2021.

Several Muslim leaders have likewise opposed the passage for giving the preferential option to Christians but not to non-Christians.

“The Magna Carta of Religious Freedom is supposedly aimed at protecting the right of the public to freedom of religion or belief. But instead, it gave preferential treatment to religious groups, especially Christians, while completely excusing humanist and minor religious groups,” Muslim scholar Ismael Ahadas told UCA News.

The Philippine atheist society said that approving the bill disregarded the international human rights standards on the right to religious belief, including the right not to believe in any form of deity or religion.

“The bill may have repercussions for humanist organizations and activists, as well as broader civil society in the Philippines, who are already forced to operate in an increasingly authoritarian environment marked by repressive ‘red-tagging’ practices and the abuse of anti-terrorism legislation,” Filipino atheist Gismar Ocaya told UCA News.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said it was not easy to draft a bill that would cater to all denominations but outlining religious rights was a “necessity” in every democratic society.

“We need to know what our specific rights are… and what the corresponding punishment is should anyone dare violate that right,” Father Joven Hestula from the CBCP Commission on Ecumenical Affairs told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A unified Korea is the need of the hour A unified Korea is the need of the hour
Indonesian Catholics seek 'hero' title for lay leader Indonesian Catholics seek 'hero' title for lay leader
Philippine law to protect religious freedom Philippine law to protect religious freedom
Catholic bishops thank Thai govt for supporting Christians Catholic bishops thank Thai govt for supporting Christians
Korea’s ‘Black’ Christmas tree highlights climate crisis Korea’s ‘Black’ Christmas tree highlights climate crisis
Asia Bibi seeks safety for Pakistan's blasphemy victims Asia Bibi seeks safety for Pakistan's blasphemy victims
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.