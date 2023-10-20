Philippine laity help organize national gathering of priests

Archbishop Jose S. Palma of Cebu, the NRP Steering Committee chairman (right) is pictured during a discussion with Fe M. Barino, co-chair of the steering committee. (Photo supplied)

Catholic clergy and laymen have joined hands to plan and organize a major national gathering for thousands of priests aimed at their renewal.

The 350-member team of lay volunteers and the Council of Laity are the key forces for National Retreat for Priests (NRP) 2023, said Archbishop Jose S. Palma of Cebu Archdiocese.

The retreat is scheduled to be held at Cebu City on Nov. 7-9, organizers said. The theme for the event is “Priesthood: A Call to Holiness.”

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in partnership with the Archdiocese of Cebu and in collaboration with Marian Solidarity and Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service (CHARIS) Philippines, are jointly organizing the event.

Among the main preachers are Sister Briege McKenna and Father Pablo Escriva de Romani, both known for their insightful and powerful teachings in spiritual retreats for priests.

The organizers said more than 2,000 priests registered for the event and about 90 percent of preparations have been completed.

Fe M. Barino, overall head of working committees, said that she has rounded up a mix of professionals, retired private and government executives to handle the logistical components of the event -- from accommodations, food, transportation, emergency response in cases of exigency like disaster and health emergency cases, to program and digital media coverage.

Among the volunteers are an engineer, former military general, accountant, former banker, teacher, filmmaker, contractor, businessman, restaurateur, caterer, digital content creator, stage actor, and media professional.

In what could well be a handbook and template for future significant church events, the organizers released a primer for lay volunteers, Barino said.

Titled, “A Primer for NRP 2023 Host Volunteers,” the stated mission and vision is: “Envision for the Holiness of Priests and Sanctification of the Faithful.”

Volunteers are required to attend a formation seminar and commissioning mass.

The structure of the Steering and Working Committees is also indicated in the Primer. It is basically composed of one member of the clergy and a lay counterpart. The role of the clergy is more of oversight or supervisory in nature while the laity does the active work.

Barino said she has updated Archbishop Palma, the head of the organizing committees, on the progress of some major working committees: Administration, Finance, Events, Safety and Security on Oct. 17.

The organizers have raised about 85 percent of the estimated funds of 15 million pesos (US$263,987) needed for the event.

Substantial donations passed through an online fund-raising drive.

