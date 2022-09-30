News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers

President Marcos to raise yet maintain a cap on health workers deployed abroad

Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers

A medical worker administers a coronavirus vaccine on a young boy during an innoculation drive at a school gym in Taguig City, suburban Manila on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: September 30, 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Updated: September 30, 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Philippine labor unions have opposed the government-imposed cap of 2,000 health workers allowed to leave the country yearly for employment.

The Federation of Free Workers, a national trade union with 40,000 members, said the cap was an “inherent violation” of a citizen’s right to travel, a constitutionally protected right.

“The liberty of abode and the right to travel even outside the country are fundamental rights and the same shall not be impaired except upon lawful order of the court,” federation president and lawyer Sonny Matula told UCA News on Sept. 30.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He said putting a cap on health workers seeking employment abroad was counter-productive and violated workers’ rights to seek employment.

“It is the right of healthcare workers to choose where they want to work — where working conditions are better and where wages are commensurate to the skills and effort they put in,” Matula added.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. assured health workers that although he would maintain the cap imposed by former President Rodrigo Duterte, he would increase the number from 2,000 to 7,500 to allow more of them to work abroad.

“As we work hard to improve the state of our healthcare system at home, let us join hands to maintain our country's position as the gold standard when it comes to providing healthcare workers to hospitals and health facilities globally,” Marcos told Filipino nurses on Sept. 1 during the 100th anniversary of the Philippine Nurses Association.

Matula, however, said the number of workers allowed to work abroad was not the issue but the cap itself. He also urged Marcos to ensure worker-friendly conditions for Filipino workers abroad.

“Our own health department here in the Philippines should look at their implementing rules and practices that provide slave-like conditions, particularly to our doctors and nurses,” Matula said.

Low salaries also force an exodus of health workers looking for greener pastures, Matula said.

“Our healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors have low wages to begin with. Worse, they were promised allowances to augment their income and the risks they take. But these came in trickles or never came at all,” he added.

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire justified the cap to cushion the shortage in staffing in the health sector.

“We have a shortage of around 106,000 so we could fill in the facilities all over the country, both public and private,” Vergeire told the press on Sept. 30.

Vergeire pleaded with Filipino health workers to stay and accept the government's offer of employment.

“We’re calling on our nurses here in the country, midwives, dentists and other healthcare professionals, we have vacant plantilla positions, we can hire you,” Vergeire added.

Nurse Lilia Orendain, however, said she would leave the country because nurses like her were underpaid in the Philippines.

“Our salary in the Philippines is only 25,000 pesos [$1,250]. If we work abroad like in the Middle East, we will earn an average of $48,000. We need to finance my children’s college education, too,” Orendain told UCA News.

The Catholic Bishops’ Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People has expressed concern over the government’s cap on medical workers.

The commission’s head and Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos said the cap violated numerous employment contracts and halted families’ dreams of a better life.

“We always appeal before and affirm that already existing contracts should not be suspended for deployment. If the government cannot provide a good opportunity with correct salary for our medical health workers, why prevent them from going out of the country,” Bishop Santos told UCA News.

“To persuade them to remain here the government has to improve their working conditions and security, offer better benefits, and promotion of their welfare. This is better so that they would not think of working abroad,” the prelate added.

In 2021, President Duterte set a cap of 2,000 health workers or less than half of the 13,000 healthcare workers who want to leave the country every year to seek greener pastures.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladeshi Buddhists denied justice for a decade Bangladeshi Buddhists denied justice for a decade
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen, five others go on trial over protest fund Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen, five others go on trial over protest fund
Deaths on sea in Vietnam spark trafficking alarm Deaths on sea in Vietnam spark trafficking alarm
Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers
Breathing new life into Mumbai's Church heritage Breathing new life into Mumbai's Church heritage
Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization is evident in families, societies, politics, and the Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.