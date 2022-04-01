News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Philippine labor groups in a kerfuffle over Kafala

Organizations renew call for sponsorship system that 'exploits Filipinos workers in Middle East' to be stamped out

Philippine labor groups in a kerfuffle over Kafala

Labor groups say Filipinos working in the Middle East are exposed to exploitation due to an employment sponsorship system called Kafala. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 01, 2022 09:01 AM GMT

Updated: April 01, 2022 09:07 AM GMT

Several labor groups have renewed calls for the abolition of an employment practice used in many Middle Eastern countries that they say has often been used to exploit Filipino migrant workers.

The call comes as Filipino workers seek to take advantage of the relaxation of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions around the world and look for employment opportunities overseas.  

Known as the Kafala system, the practice involves the migrant worker having an in-country sponsor, usually their employer, who is responsible for their visa and legal status.

Labor and rights groups, such as the Nagkaisa labor coalition, say the system has led to widespread abuses and violation of workers’ rights by sponsors, especially based on race and gender.

“We need to abolish this system because this is oppressive to our labor force,” coalition chairman Sonny Matula told UCA News on April 1.

He said those victimized suffered gender and racial discrimination yet continue to work because they need to work to live.

“Employers, especially those in some conservative Muslim states, believe that their employees can be treated like slaves because they want to maximize their money's worth”

“Many of our workers endure maltreatment because of their family. Their employers instill in their minds that they owe them for the opportunity to work abroad to earn a living for their family. But this is wrong … so wrong,” Matula added.

Domestic workers are especially vulnerable because they are generally excluded from labor protection laws, activists say.

During a Senate labor committee hearing in March last year, the panel chairman, Senator Joel Villanueva, said Philippine Overseas Labor Offices had recorded 4,302 cases of maltreatment of overseas workers in the Middle East in 2020.

The Overseas Filipino Workers Family group said Kafala is also exploited by employers to guarantee them cheap labor.

“Many domestic workers in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and Jordan, are being maltreated by being paid less than what should be paid. They are treated as a commodity because their culture is different,” group spokesman Jose del Mundo told ABS-CBN News.

Del Mundo also said those on higher salaries because they are on contracts are treated like slaves and made to work harder and longer.

“Employers, especially those in some conservative Muslim states, believe that their employees can be treated like slaves because they want to maximize their money's worth,” Del Mundo added.

Matula, who is also running for the Philippine Senate in upcoming polls, said the next Philippine president must prioritize having the Kafala system abolished.

“Our next president must have a clear platform on how to protect the rights of our overseas Filipino workers,” Matula said.

