News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine judge steps down from Duterte critic's case

The case will now be assigned to a new court that rights activist Leila de Lima's lawyers said will hopefully grant bail

Philippine judge steps down from Duterte critic's case

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima leaves after after attending her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Metro Manila on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Manila

By AFP, Manila

Published: June 17, 2023 06:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2023 07:00 AM GMT

The lawyers for jailed Philippine human rights activist Leila de Lima vowed to win her freedom after a judge who recently denied her bail quit the trial on Friday.

De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Deterte and his deadly anti-drug war, has been in prison for more than six years on narcotics-related charges.

She says the three charges -- two of which have been dismissed -- were fabricated to silence her.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Romeo Buenaventura, the judge in the trial over the remaining charge, stepped down on Friday, saying his decisions in the case are "vulnerable to charges of bias and partiality", according to a copy of the ruling seen by AFP.

The case will now be assigned to a new court that de Lima's lawyers said will hopefully grant bail, which Buenaventura had denied on June 7.

De Lima's lawyer Filibon Tacardon told AFP that the campaigner is "steadfast in her resolve that her vindication is near".

Buenaventura faced calls from de Lima and other defendants to recuse himself on the grounds that he had failed to disclose that his brother had served as a lawyer for a prosecution witness who had since recanted his testimony.

The judge has rejected allegations of bias.

De Lima, 63, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two charges against de Lima.

The mother of two still faces life in prison if she is convicted on the remaining charge.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos came into office in June last year, there have been renewed calls from human rights groups, foreign diplomats and politicians for de Lima's release.

While in jail, she suffered various health problems including one that required surgery.

In October 2022, she was briefly taken hostage during an attempted breakout by three detained Islamist militants.

Before her arrest in February 2017, de Lima had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and in the early days of his presidency.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine judge steps down from Duterte critic's case Philippine judge steps down from Duterte critic's case
2 deaths reported as cyclone eases over Indian coast 2 deaths reported as cyclone eases over Indian coast
Anglican bishop becomes Catholic, says call seems natural Anglican bishop becomes Catholic, says call seems natural
US bishops approve plan for Hispanic, Latino ministry US bishops approve plan for Hispanic, Latino ministry
Pope returns to Vatican, to go ahead with trips abroad Pope returns to Vatican, to go ahead with trips abroad
Catholic nuns want justice for India's female wrestlers Catholic nuns want justice for India's female wrestlers
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Port Blair

Diocese of Port Blair

In a land area of 8,293 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire union territory of Andaman Nicobar

Read more
Diocese of Bongaigaon

Diocese of Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon diocese covers an area of 13,630 square kilometers, comprising civil districts of Nalbari, Barpeta,

Read more
Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Heze Diocese covers eight counties, a district, and a development area. The Diocese was separated from the

Read more
Diocese of Boac

Diocese of Boac

Marinduque is a 959.2 square kilometers island province located 160 kilometers southeast of Manila. The Diocese of Boac

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.