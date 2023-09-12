News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine journalists demand end to attacks on press

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks Philippines 132nd among 180 countries in Press Freedom Index

Philippine journalists demand end to attacks on press

Demonstrators hold placards at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on Oct. 4, 2022. (Photo: Jam Sta. Rosa/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 12, 2023 12:00 PM GMT

Updated: September 12, 2023 12:13 PM GMT

Filipino journalist groups and civil society organizations have reiterated their demand to end ongoing attacks on journalists and attempts to impose censorship on media in the country.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues attacks on freedom of expression, said a Sept. 11 statement from 21 groups including media outlets 

They wanted the government to allow the reopening of 28 sites, including two media outlets --  Pinoy Weekly and Bulatlat -- which were blocked by National Security officials during the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pinoy Weekly, a Philippine-language news magazine specializing in investigative journalism, was shut down in 2020 after the police seized its copies branding it “subversive material,” the statement said.

The statement accused Marcos of taking a cue from his dictator father. It noted “an alarming growth in state violence” that targeted his critics since he assumed office in June 2022.

The Marcos government wants to promote "self-serving narratives and harmful lies," the group said. They vowed "to oppose crimes against free expression."

"We must not allow crackdowns on our rights to persist with such impunity,” they said.

Their statement came as a Philippine court on Sept. 12 acquitted Nobel laureate journalist Maria Ressa, a staunch critic of Duterte, from a tax evasion charge.

Ressa, the editor of Rappler newspaper, is among journalists fighting legal battles after they criticized the government policies and actions.

Her acquittal came a day after broadcast journalist Atom Araullo filed a defamation case against a government official and a host of a state-sponsored Radio-TV show for labeling him a member of the National People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The Philippine government has designated the National Peoples Army a terrorist group.

Political observers say it is common to label critics of the government, including journalists, as members or sympathizers of the Communist Party of the Philippines and level criminal charges against them.

“Every person must, in the exercise of his rights, and in the performance of his duties, act with justice, give everyone his due, and observe honestly and good faith… they violated this because they acted with malice,” Araullo said in a press conference after the lawsuit.

Press freedom watchdogs routinely place the Catholic-majority nation as one of the most dangerous places for journalists.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks the Philippines 132nd among 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index.  

In 2022, four journalists were gunned down in the country in the line of duty, according to statista.com.

Since 1987, a total of 187 journalists have been killed in the country, RSF reported.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, chairman of Catholic bishops’ Social Action, Justice and Peace Commission said the church supports all “guardians of the truth and democracy.”

The church has recently joined the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for dialogue, Bagaforo said.

“Before any harassment is done, please have dialogue with us so we can respond properly,” he told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesia to replace 'Isa Almasih' with 'Yesus Kristus' Indonesia to replace 'Isa Almasih' with 'Yesus Kristus'
Philippine journalists demand end to attacks on press Philippine journalists demand end to attacks on press
Slow death of Christian mission schools in Malaysia Slow death of Christian mission schools in Malaysia
Fresh case against former Protestant bishop in India Fresh case against former Protestant bishop in India
Refugees from Myanmar resettle in Japan Refugees from Myanmar resettle in Japan
Road accident kills 9 Marian pilgrims in Pakistan Road accident kills 9 Marian pilgrims in Pakistan
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Datong

Diocese of Datong

In a land area of approximately 14,176 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Sandakan

Diocese of Sandakan

The diocese of Sandakan is located on the east coast of the "Land Below the Wind" - north of Borneo Island in the state

Read more
Diocese of Parañaque

Diocese of Parañaque

Parañaque diocese was one of two dioceses carved out of the Archdiocese of Manila. It was established on Dec. 7,

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.