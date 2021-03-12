Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence

Young monks walk past a barricade set up by protesters holding a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 11. (Photo: AFP)

Five Jesuit-run universities in the Philippines have issued a joint statement condemning an ongoing deadly crackdown on street protests against Myanmar’s military coup that has claimed at least 70 lives, according to the United Nations.

The military takeover on Feb. 1 and the subsequent repression of pro-democracy protesters was illegal and a gross violation of human rights, the March 10 statement called “One with Myanmar, In the Name of Human Fraternity” said.

The statement was signed by the presidents of Ateneo de Naga University, Ateneo de Manila University, Xavier University — Ateneo de Cagayan, Ateneo de Davao University and Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

Myanmar’s military seized control of the country following a national election in which State Counselor Aung San Suu Ky’s National League for Democracy won easily.

The military said the election was flawed, a claim dismissed by the country’s election commission. The coup triggered street protests which the military has sought to crush.

At least 70 people have been killed, according to the UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, who said there was also mounting evidence of crimes against humanity.

“To our brothers and sisters in Myanmar, we are at your side, united in the defense of your freedom. As one family in the Southeast Asia, we are with you in your noble gift to win democracy back,” said the Jesuit-run schools in their statement.

They said that although Asian countries are diverse in culture and history, each nation is called to a spirit of solidarity.

“Amidst this diversity, from which the region draws its strength, there is a family of nations bound by a common humanity, united by human fraternity — ASEAN. We are called to mount an international campaign of solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Myanmar,” they said.

“The utter disregard for the rule of law, flagrant violation of human rights and the increasing violence … speak volumes of carnage and of humanity in crisis.”

“We call for a cessation of these atrocities. The people’s right to peaceful assembly must be fully respected without threats of reprisals. We strongly urge that all political prisoners be released at once and this manifest viciousness exhibited by the military must stop now.”

These prisoners include Suu Kyi, who was this week accused of accepting US$600,000 in bribes and gold.

The schools said all Asians, including Filipinos, should dream with the people of Myanmar for a peaceful and democratic society.

“Myanmar cannot be left in isolation. We must dream with the people of Myanmar. We must labor in pain with them in their struggle for the restoration of democracy and in fighting for the protection, respect and fulfillment of human dignity,” said the Ateneo schools.