X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence

Five universities issue joint statement joining growing cries against military suppression of pro-democracy protesters

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 12, 2021 07:56 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
3

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
4

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
5

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
6

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
7

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

Mar 10, 2021
8

Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike

Mar 9, 2021
9

'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan

Mar 9, 2021
10

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence

Young monks walk past a barricade set up by protesters holding a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 11. (Photo: AFP)

Five Jesuit-run universities in the Philippines have issued a joint statement condemning an ongoing deadly crackdown on street protests against Myanmar’s military coup that has claimed at least 70 lives, according to the United Nations.

The military takeover on Feb. 1 and the subsequent repression of pro-democracy protesters was illegal and a gross violation of human rights, the March 10 statement called “One with Myanmar, In the Name of Human Fraternity” said.

The statement was signed by the presidents of Ateneo de Naga University, Ateneo de Manila University, Xavier University — Ateneo de Cagayan, Ateneo de Davao University and Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Myanmar’s military seized control of the country following a national election in which State Counselor Aung San Suu Ky’s National League for Democracy won easily.

The military said the election was flawed, a claim dismissed by the country’s election commission. The coup triggered street protests which the military has sought to crush.

At least 70 people have been killed, according to the UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, who said there was also mounting evidence of crimes against humanity.

“To our brothers and sisters in Myanmar, we are at your side, united in the defense of your freedom. As one family in the Southeast Asia, we are with you in your noble gift to win democracy back,” said the Jesuit-run schools in their statement.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

They said that although Asian countries are diverse in culture and history, each nation is called to a spirit of solidarity.

“Amidst this diversity, from which the region draws its strength, there is a family of nations bound by a common humanity, united by human fraternity — ASEAN. We are called to mount an international campaign of solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Myanmar,” they said.

“The utter disregard for the rule of law, flagrant violation of human rights and the increasing violence … speak volumes of carnage and of humanity in crisis.”

Related News

“We call for a cessation of these atrocities. The people’s right to peaceful assembly must be fully respected without threats of reprisals. We strongly urge that all political prisoners be released at once and this manifest viciousness exhibited by the military must stop now.”

These prisoners include Suu Kyi, who was this week accused of accepting US$600,000 in bribes and gold.

The schools said all Asians, including Filipinos, should dream with the people of Myanmar for a peaceful and democratic society.

“Myanmar cannot be left in isolation. We must dream with the people of Myanmar. We must labor in pain with them in their struggle for the restoration of democracy and in fighting for the protection, respect and fulfillment of human dignity,” said the Ateneo schools.

Also Read

UN accuses Myanmar military of 'crimes against humanity'
UN accuses Myanmar military of 'crimes against humanity'
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
UN team to visit victimized Karen Christians in Thailand
UN team to visit victimized Karen Christians in Thailand
Malaysian Christians can use word 'Allah' after court ruling
Malaysian Christians can use word 'Allah' after court ruling
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint
UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint

Latest News

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
Mar 12, 2021
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers
Mar 12, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence
Mar 12, 2021
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Mar 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021

Features

Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID19 vaccines

Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID-19 vaccines

Brazils Lula thanks the pope after convictions are overturned

Brazil’s “Lula” thanks the pope after convictions are overturned
Kenyas bishops support vaccination against COVID19

Kenya’s bishops support vaccination against COVID-19
Fratelli tutti translated into Russian thanks to Muslims

"Fratelli tutti" translated into Russian, thanks to Muslims
Using words to convey what we mean by God

Using words to convey what we mean by God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, have mercy on us

Lord, have mercy on us
Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us

Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us
Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.