News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine indigenous people win battle against mining firms

The Supreme Court tells Ipilan Nickel and Celestial Nickel to end operations on Palawan Island

Philippine indigenous people win battle against mining firms

A member of the Filipino indigenous 'Tuwali' tribe walks past barbed wire during an anti-mining protest near the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Nov. 18 2019. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 18, 2023 06:48 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2023 09:32 AM GMT

The top court in the Philippines has told two giant mining firms to wind up their operations in environmentally protected areas due to opposition from indigenous people and the Church.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 16 issued a writ of kalikasan (nature) against Ipilan Nickel Corporation and Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation for allegedly operating in protected areas on Palawan island, southwest of the main island of Luzon.

A writ of kalikasan, a legal remedy against environmental degradation  that threatens life, health or property of people in two or more cities, was issued in response to a complaint by indigenous groups, who claimed their rights to a "healthy and balanced ecology" had been violated. 

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Under a 1993 pact with the government, Celestial Nickel occupied 3,000 hectares of land in Brooke’s Point in Palawan.  Ipilan Nickel Corporation is a subsidiary of Global Ferronickel Holdings, which deals with exploration, extraction, production and marketing of nickel ore.

The Philippines has rich deposits of copper, gold, nickel and other minerals. The Southeast Asian nation’s strategic location on one of the world's busiest trade routes helps their easy trade.

The petition, filed by indigenous cultural communities, said the firms operated without a permit from the Environmental Department. 

“When notified that its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) expired in October 2015, Ipilan Nickel Corporation and Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation nevertheless continued with their tree-cutting activities, which the indigenous people claim has caused the deforestation,” the Supreme Court said.

In 2018, Ipilan failed to secure the nod from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples. However, it continued with its operations, the court observed.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a lawyer representing the mining firms said they will appeal the Supreme Court verdict and declined to comment further.

The indigenous cultural communities in Maasin, Barangays, Barong-Barong, Aribungos, and Mambalot claimed that these firms operated due to purported connections with government officials.

“Of course, they [mining firms] bribed those who issue the permits. We don’t have evidence of it right now. But, it is unthinkable how they could operate until 2023 since their ECC expired in 2015,” environmental activist Joel Tunggihan, 43, told UCA News.

Tunggihan said they had been protesting against the two mining firms, but justice remained elusive due to a lack of funds and political support.

“We could not even hire a lawyer to draft the petition for the issuance of the writ of kalikasan. … But, it has changed,” Tunggihan said.

After an outcry from the cultural communities, the local government decided to revoke the business permit of the mining firms in September 2022, he said.

Environmental experts claimed that Palawan province lost large number of trees due to illegal mining operations.

“In the Philippines, the top 11 regions were responsible for 51 percent of forest cover loss between 2001 and 2020,” Maria Carley Plorifera, who teaches at Palawan State University, told UCA News.

“Palawan had a maximum loss of 163,000 hectares.” 

“They [mining firms] bribed leaders of the indigenous communities to elicit their support,” Plorifera alleged.

The leaders, however, have denied the allegations. 

“We have received nothing but were promised jobs by the mining corporations. If that is what they call a ‘bribe’ then perhaps we were bribed because we were given jobs in the mining sites,” said Arnulfo Casioco, 76, a tribe leader from the Batak community, one among the 140 indigenous tribal people in the Catholic majority nation. 

The Batak people mainly live in the northeastern portions of Palawan province.

“With regard to money, ask those in government, if they have received millions in cash,” Casioco told UCA News, while accusing the government of land grabbing in ancestral domains.

“Our leaders should protect us… not sell us to those who have money. We have laws, very good laws. But when money is involved, there’s always a gray area. Mining firms could operate even without permits.” 

The Church has been backing the indigenous people in their fight against the mining firms. On Feb. 22, two bishops from Palawan province joined the protest by indigenous people who barricaded the entrance of the mining firms.

At the protest, Bishops Socrates Mesionia of Puerto Prinsesa and Broderick Pabillo of Taytay and 65 priests sought an end to the mining corporations’ “rampant” violation of environmental and indigenous peoples’ laws.

“The natural beauty and natural resources of Palawan are unique, so it is but fitting that we give her a unique kind of care so that we can ensure that future generations can benefit from the things that we enjoy today,” the bishops said in a statement in June while attending a protest rally organized by the locals.

“To be God’s responsible steward of creation is a huge moral responsibility.”

The Church has taken up ecological conservation in a major way under Pope Francis. His 2015 encyclical, “Laudato si’ (Praise be to you, my Lord), serves as the Church’s guiding principles. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings
Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change
Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua
Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine
3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India 3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India
Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Busan

Diocese of Busan

The Busan diocesan territory covers 3,267 square kilometers and includes Busan Metropolitan City, Ulsan Metropolitan

Read more
Diocese of Larantuka

Diocese of Larantuka

The diocese of Larantuka covers two districts — Flores Timur and Lembata — in the eastern part of Flores

Read more
Diocese of Calicut

Diocese of Calicut

Calicut or Kozhikode is situated on the southwestern coast of India. The diocesan territory of 12, 505 square

Read more
Diocese of Vinh

Diocese of Vinh

In a land area of 30,594.90 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers northern central provinces of Ha Tinh,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.