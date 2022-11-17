Philippine health workers seek Church help to increase pay

Filipino doctors and nurses seek ‘just compensation’ in hazard pay during pandemic

Philippine health workers staging a protest to ask the government for hazard pay and benefits, outside the Department of Health office in Manila on Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo: Maria TAN/AFP)

Filipino doctors and nurses on Nov. 16 asked Church authorities to push the government and the private health sector to increase their hazard pay before Christmas.

The Alliance of Health Workers in the Philippines said they had suffered “more than enough” by exposing themselves to the coronavirus without “just compensation.”

“Almost 30 doctors and more than 50 nurses have died because of the coronavirus, but our pay and benefits have remained the same. If the government would not listen to our cry, with the help of the Catholic Church’s hierarchy, we hope that society would listen to our plea,” the alliance’s president, Manila physician Mark John Pojol, told UCA News.

Pojol said his group pleaded for endorsement from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, particularly for hospitals run by Catholic congregations, to increase their hazard pay.

The bishops’ conference had yet to make an official announcement on the matter, according to the Social Action, Justice and Peace Commission, but assured the medical workers that it would issue guidelines to all Catholic-run hospitals.

“We have yet to deliberate but as part of the commission’s mission to foster social justice and to encourage social movements and organizations animated by Christian principles, it is our moral duty to evaluate the realities of our health workers and do what we can in our capacity,” San Carlos’ Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, the commission’s vice chairman, told UCA News.

In August 2021, Philippine lawmakers authorized the release of hazard pay to 1.8 million health workers despite the million-dollar controversy in the Health Department triggered by overpriced protective medical gear and face masks.

Around 7 billion pesos (US$120.7 million) were released to 400,000 workers.

Yet the alliance said the amount was not sufficient to cover more than 1.8 million Filipino healthcare workers.

The Health Department earlier confirmed the release of the workers’ unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) before Christmas Day.

“I am not saying that the hazard pay is not important. But we hope we can give the HEA, which is different from the hazard pay, before Christmas so that our healthcare workers will have a merry Christmas,” Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told the press on Nov. 15.

The alliance, however, said their allowance, although slated to be released soon, was a delayed allowance compared to their hazard pay.

“The Covid-19 Hazard Pay is the additional pay given to persons who physically reported to work on the prescribed official working hours and, firstly, performed hazardous duty, or secondly, urgent and necessary services for the delivery of basic goods and services to the public during the lockdowns,” medical nurse Kier Balasbas told UCA News.

Balasbas urged medical workers to fight for their hazard pay increase as a “matter of right.”

“Hazard pay is different from bonuses or allowances. Hazard pay is a matter of the rights of workers. If we fell sick, we were supposed to be quarantined and isolate ourselves, thus we received pay cuts because of our absence. Our hazard pay should cover for this,” Balasbas added.

As of September, 82 health workers had died while more than 20,000 nurses tested positive for Covid-19.

A doctor working for the government receives an average of 60,000 pesos (1,034) while a nurse working in a government hospital receives an average salary of 35,000 pesos ($603) per month, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

