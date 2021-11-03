X
Philippines

Philippine groups seek to derail Marcos election bid

Catholic priest among petitioners calling on election commission to disqualify son of dictator from presidential race

UCA News reporter, Manila

UCA News reporter, Manila

Published: November 03, 2021 07:18 AM GMT

Updated: November 03, 2021 07:31 AM GMT

Philippine groups seek to derail Marcos election bid

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., former senator and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is surrounded by supporters in Manila in this April 2, 2018, photo. (Photo: AFP)

Several rights groups along with a Catholic priest in the Philippines have filed a petition calling on the election body to disqualify former lawmaker Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. from running in next year’s polls.

The petition against the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Nov. 2.

It was filed by Father Christian Buenafe of the Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines (AMRSP) on behalf of human rights victims together with representatives of several rights groups including Kapatid, a support organization of families and friends of political prisoners in the Philippines.

Other groups included Medical Action Group, Inc., an organization formed to deliver health services to victims of political repression, and Families and Victims of Involuntary Disappearance, Inc., an organization of friends and family members of those who disappeared during the martial law years under Marcos Sr.

The petitioners are seeking to cancel Marcos’ certificate of candidacy due to “false material representation” under the country’s election code.

The petition cited government corruption during the martial law years which Marcos Jr. has allegedly failed to recognize and admit before the Filipino people.

Father Buenafe said Marcos Jr. must be disqualified for lying in filing his certificate of candidacy for saying he was never convicted of any crime

“The dictatorship of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. is historically remembered for its record of human rights abuses, particularly targeting political opponents, student activists, journalists, religious workers, farmers and others who fought against the Marcos dictatorship,” the petition said.

“Some 2,520 of the 3,257 murder victims were tortured and mutilated before their bodies were dumped in various places for the public to discover — a tactic meant to sow fear among the public, which came to be known as ‘salvaging’,” the petition added.

The co-petitioners also cited a tax evasion case involving the former lawmaker.

In 1995 Marcos Jr. was convicted and sentenced to nine years in jail for failing to file tax returns for four years between 1982 and 1985.

The sentence was later reduced to a fine before he became a lawmaker until Vice President Leni Robredo defeated him in the vice-presidential race in 2016.

Father Buenafe said Marcos Jr. must be disqualified for lying in filing his certificate of candidacy for saying he was never convicted of any crime.

“Marcos Jr. declared under oath that he has never been found liable for any offense, which carries the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification to hold public office [like getting a conviction for a tax evasion case],” the petition said.

Marcos’ false representation was meant to deliberately mislead, misinform and deceive the electorate, which made him unfit to assume the highest office in the land, the petitioners said.

We shall address this predictable nuisance petition at the proper time and forum

The presidential hopeful's spokesman said they had expected “nuisance” suits to come as part of a black propaganda campaign against Marcos and his family.

“We shall address this predictable nuisance petition at the proper time and forum,” his lawyer Victor Rodriguez told reporters on Nov. 3.

He said Marcos Jr. would not comment on the issue as the media was not the proper forum to address the petition’s allegations.

“Our camp does not engage in gutter politics. Our campaign is about nation building,” Rodriguez added.

