News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippine govt scrambles to rescue sailors from Iranians

The identities of the four Filipino crewmen have been established and their families informed
Personnel of the Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) visited and assured of the government's support to the families of the four Filipino seafarers who were on board a ship that was captured by the Iranians on April 13.

Personnel of the Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) visited and assured of the government's support to the families of the four Filipino seafarers who were on board a ship that was captured by the Iranians on April 13. (Photo from OWWA)

Ronald O. Reyes
Published: April 15, 2024 10:50 AM GMT
Updated: April 15, 2024 11:43 AM GMT

The Philippine government has launched efforts to ensure the safe return of four Filipino seafarers captured with 21 other nationalities on board the Portuguese-flagged MCS Aries ship captured by Iranian authorities.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the capture of the ship in the Strait of Hormuz, near the Gulf of Oman, on April 13 by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Special Naval Force.

“We are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the ship’s owner, manager and operator to ensure the safety and well-being as well as work on the release of our dear seafarers,” the agency said in a statement on April 14.

The identities of the Filipino crewmen have been established and their families informed, the agency said but did not divulge the names in the statement.

“What we are trying to do right now is establish communication with them. We are coordinating with the ship owner to establish a connection with the ship and with the seafarers,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters in Manila on April 15.

“We just got word that they are safe on board. The ship is anchored [in Iran],” he added.

DMW assured the four seafarers and their families of “full government support and assistance,” upon the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Meanwhile, Kabayan Party List Congressman Ron Salo, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, said the Filipino seafarers were "in an extremely precarious position."

The incident “highlights the continued vulnerability of our overseas seafarers who are among the most affected in any international conflicts,” Salo said in a statement.

He, however, lauded the DMW for its "swift response.”

Salo reiterated that the proposed bill on the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers was critical for the safety and well-being of Filipino workers, whether on land or at sea.

“It will not only provide them with greater protection but also ensure that their families are supported, especially in times of crisis,” he stressed.

The Magna Carta Bill is yet to be signed into law.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Catholic Church has urged Filipinos to pray and “implore our almighty God to touch the hearts of those who seized the MSC Aries to release them, for respect and promotion of rights and dignity of all crew, and for peace to reign in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“It is sad news. Like their families, we too are worried about their condition. We are so concerned with their situation,” said the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

Philippine state news agency identified MSC Aries as owned by Gortal Shipping Inc., which is affiliated with Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company.

IRNA News Agency of Iran said that Zodiac is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

The Philippines is the world's leading supplier of sailors, with over 489,000 Filipino seamen working on both passenger and cargo ships all over the world in 2022.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Cardinal
Cardinal Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão of Goa & Daman , India
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo Maeda of Osaka-Takamatsu, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Ningyou Meng of Taiyuan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Zeqing He of Wanxian, China
Read More...
Latest News
Timor-Leste all set for papal visit in September
Timor-Leste all set for papal visit in September
Christian groups oppose Nepal’s ‘curbs’ on religious activities
Christian groups oppose Nepal’s ‘curbs’ on religious activities
Helping older Japanese fathers connect
Helping older Japanese fathers connect
Indian court quashes case against Catholic priest
Indian court quashes case against Catholic priest
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.