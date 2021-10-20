X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses

Justice Dept report says cops broke rules in incidents where suspects were shot dead by law enforcers

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 20, 2021 09:02 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2021 09:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
5

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
8

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
9

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses

Police investigators inspect the body of a suspected drug dealer killed by police during a drug sting operation in Manila, Philippines, on June 8, 2018. (Photo: AFP) 

Dozens of policemen have been guilty of breaking rules of engagement during arrests, tampering with evidence and falsifying reports during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, according to the country’s Justice Department.

In a rare admission of culpability, a department report released on Oct. 20 said there were at least 52 drug war cases resulting in the deaths of suspects where the police violated their Miranda rights.

Miranda rights are a warning customarily given by officers to suspects advising them of their right to silence, their right to refuse to answer questions or provide information to law enforcers and other officials.

Some police officers involved in these operations were suspended for 60 to 75 days, while others were dismissed, the report said.

“In at least five other cases, the suspects were shot at very close range, as shown by the presence of gunpowder residue on their chests,” the report said, suggesting the shootings were suspicious.

The report also revealed that in at least seven cases where drug suspects allegedly fired at police, evidence suggested that this was not the case.

It [the report] is just the tip of the iceberg … all eyes are on the Duterte administration now that investigations on these deadly irregularities gather pace

It also noted that a gun allegedly used by a drug suspect in one encounter appeared at several others, suggesting the “strong” possibility that it was planted on several occasions by police at shooting scenes.

Rights groups in the Philippines praised the report, saying it should be used to bring justice to thousands of victims in Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Human rights lawyer and drug war critic Neri Colmenares said the information was “damning” and showed that Duterte’s drug war was a complete sham.

“The drug war is not the success the Duterte administration paints it to be. It [the report] is just the tip of the iceberg … all eyes are on the Duterte administration now that investigations on these deadly irregularities gather pace, including by the International Criminal Court,” Colmenares said .

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On Sept. 15, the International Criminal Court opened an official investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the Philippines from 2011 to 2019 as part of Duterte’s controversial drug war.

The period also covers his term as vice mayor of Davao City in the southern Mindanao region.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Political prisoners freed in Myanmar amnesty
Political prisoners freed in Myanmar amnesty
Senior Thai monk arrested over embezzlement charges
Senior Thai monk arrested over embezzlement charges
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Oct 20, 2021
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Oct 20, 2021
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Oct 20, 2021
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Oct 20, 2021
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Oct 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
Do Catholics still read

Do Catholics still read?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.