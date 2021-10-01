X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off

A week-long registration process launches a noisy and deadly seven-month campaign for more than 18,000 positions

AFP, Manila

AFP, Manila

Published: October 01, 2021 06:31 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 07:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off

Supporters welcome boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao as he arrives on a bus to file his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency in Manila on Oct. 1. (Photo: AFP)

The Philippines' election season kicked off today with TV celebrities, political scions and at least one inmate expected to be among thousands of candidates vying for posts from president to town councillor.

A week-long registration process launches a typically noisy and deadly seven months of campaigning for more than 18,000 positions, but the raging pandemic and economic misery caused by Covid lockdowns could dampen the party atmosphere.

A successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term, will be elected in the May ballot that is expected to draw more than 60 million voters.

Duterte, who polls show remains almost as popular as when he swept to victory in 2016 on a promise to rid the country of drugs, has declared he will run for the vice presidency.

Among the frontrunners to replace him are his daughter Sara and ally Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, son and namesake of the country's former dictator.

Ex-actor and city mayor Francisco Domagoso — known by his screen name Isko Moreno — and newly retired boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao are planning to run.

People have a sense that in this brief moment, they are the boss, to be wooed by suitors whom they demand sing, dance, act as clowns

Pacquiao, a senator, was driven in a bus emblazoned with "Man of Destiny" to register for the race.

A Facebook Live broadcast of the journey through Manila's morning traffic showed scores of supporters standing beside the road, waving the national flag.

Pacquiao dismissed a recent poll showing him in fourth place for preferred president as "just a number".

Election campaigns in the chaotic democracy are normally raucous and star-studded with contenders deploying celebrities to pull crowds to rallies.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Candidates are expected to perform on stage, with their charisma, singing and dancing judged more critically than their policies.

"It is a circus," political analyst Tony La Vina told AFP. "People have a sense that in this brief moment, they are the boss, to be wooed by suitors whom they demand sing, dance, act as clowns."

This election season could be less festive, analysts said, though probably just as deadly as some politicians resort to violence to eliminate rivals.

Campaigning will be largely on social media platforms, La Vina predicted, as surging infections and the glacial pace of vaccinations restrict mass gatherings.

In a country where personality and name recognition are key to winning votes, that could improve the chances of lesser-known candidates, said Ronald Mendoza, dean of Manila's Ateneo School of Government.

"If you are a relative nobody with some money for social media and some following, you may actually get a not insignificant number of votes," he added.

But they will face the enduring challenge of powerful clans that dominate national, provincial and local posts in the absence of a strong party system.

Deep pockets — and huge donations — are essential in a country plagued by poverty, corruption and a culture of patronage.

"The electoral workers can still go door-to-door buying votes," a long-time observer told AFP. "The money just flows like water."

As jockeying intensified ahead of today's start of registrations, analyst Richard Heydarian said it was too early to pick a likely winner in the presidential race, which has "inherent unpredictabilities".

"This is just a single round, first past the post — there's no run-off elections. All you need to do is win more votes than everyone else," said Heydarian.

"Much will depend on who's going to run. Much will depend on how many are going to run. Much will depend on presidential debates and what kind of antics the candidates are going to pull."

He tends to shake off most accusations of impropriety or extrajudicial killings. He's known as 'Teflon Duterte' for a reason

Duterte has not yet announced his preferred successor — a perennial preoccupation for outgoing presidents seeking to avoid arrest.

Many expect it will be Sara, who would likely protect Duterte from criminal charges at home and at the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutors are probing his deadly drug war.

But Sara, the mayor of the southern city of Davao — a position held by her father before he became president — has said she would not run if Duterte sought the vice presidency.

That is probably a tactic to generate publicity because Filipinos "love a reluctant candidate", University of the Philippines political science professor Jean Franco told AFP.

Even if Sara misses the Oct. 8 deadline for registration, she still has until Nov. 15 to make a late entry — as her father did in 2015.

A presidential endorsement would normally be a "kiss of death", said Jorge Tigno of pollster Social Weather Stations, but Duterte's approval rating in its surveys was 62 percent in June, compared with 64 percent in 2016.

"He tends to shake off most accusations of impropriety or extrajudicial killings," said Eurasia Group analyst Peter Mumford. "He's known as 'Teflon Duterte' for a reason."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Cambodia drops charges against youth leader
Cambodia drops charges against youth leader
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.