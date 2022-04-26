News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Philippine election fever sparks Covid warning

Lack of social distancing at huge campaign rallies will likely result in coronavirus surge, health experts say

Philippine election fever sparks Covid warning

Philippine Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo speaks to thousands of supporters during a rally ahead of the May election in Palo, Leyte province, on March 29. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 26, 2022 09:22 AM GMT

Updated: April 26, 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Philippine health experts have warned of another Covid-19 surge resulting from election fever gripping the country ahead of polls on May 9.

The Task Force Against Infectious Diseases and leading doctors said another surge is highly likely due to huge crowds at campaign rallies where physical distancing is almost always ignored.

An April 23, a rally in Manila staged by presidential candidate Leonor “Leni” Robredo drew an estimated 412,000 people.

A few days earlier, a crowd of 220,000 attended one of her rallies in Pampanga province, north of Manila. Other candidates are also drawing huge crowds at their rallies.

The number of daily infections has steadily decreased to a couple of hundred from a high of more than 30,000 in January.

“Rallies are potential super-spreaders of the virus. We have become complacent because many of us have already had booster shots. But it does not mean we will not be infected and spread Covid-19 to those who are vulnerable,” infectious diseases expert Dr. Rontgene Solante told reporters on April 26.

“There is no reason to be complacent. Those who attend rallies may think that they are safe but not everyone has received their booster shot” 

The National Task Force Against Covid-19 said almost 72 million Filipinos have yet to receive their booster shots.

“There is no reason to be complacent. Those who attend rallies may think that they are safe but not everyone has received their booster shot,” task force secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. told ABS-CBN News.

Galvez also reminded candidates about a World Health Organization (WHO) warning which said the country should be prepared for another surge “very soon.”

On April 1, the WHO representative to the Philippines stressed the importance of maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks at public gatherings.

Dr. Rajendra Yadav said crowded election-related activities caused “waning immunity” among people who have yet to get booster shots.

“We need to have a continuous recalibration of Covid-19 pandemic responses. We cannot remain complacent because the virus is still out there,” Yadav said.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have been attending political rallies left and right. But our schools have remained closed. I hope we are getting our priorities right”

A house-to-house vaccination campaign is essential to convince the public to receive their booster shots and everyone must avoid going to mass gatherings to avoid infection, he said.

Meanwhile, Father Joem Afable of Sorsogon Diocese questioned the government’s education policy and pandemic response, saying things do not add up when political rallies are taken into account.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have been attending political rallies left and right. But our schools have remained closed. I hope we are getting our priorities right,” he told UCA News.

The majority of classes in the Philippines are still being held online instead of face to face.

The Philippines has recorded around 3,684,700 infections and 60,194 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

