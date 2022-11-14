News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine dioceses launch anti-poverty campaign

Thousands of people attend event to mark World Day of the Poor on Nov. 13

Philippine dioceses launch anti-poverty campaign

Archbishop Socrates Villegas, archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan, and Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez shared their views on poverty alleviation during the Poverty Summit of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan on Nov. 12. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 14, 2022 11:41 AM GMT

Updated: November 14, 2022 12:41 PM GMT

At least two Philippine dioceses launched anti-poverty programs to commemorate the World Day of the Poor observed on Nov. 13.

Thousands attended the event organized by the archdioceses of Manila and Lingayen-Dagupan, Pangasinan province.

In Manila, more than a thousand street dwellers gathered at Saint Vincent de Paul parish to enjoy a free bath, haircut and meals.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Commission on Social Services and Development distributed hygiene kits and food packs to street dwellers.

Youth volunteers gathered street children for parlor games while a team of medical doctors and nurses conducted free health checkups and gave medicines to those who needed medical attention.

Before the activity began, the archdiocese had registered the details of all participants should they agree to join a poverty alleviation program.

Street dwellers would be housed in the Saint Arnold Jansen Kalinga Center in Manila where they would be given scholarships to attend school.

“I hope the poor enter the church not only to receive help or to be beneficiaries of a Church program. I hope that they enter the church to participate and to lead in the Church,” said Manila clergyman Father Enrico Adoviso.

Lingayen-Archbishop Socrates Villegas, however, lamented that many Catholics had failed to have a “primordial” attitude in dealing with the poor.

“Keep quiet! When you stop talking, then the poor will begin to speak. Then you will hear their cry. But when you speak, they will be shy to speak. They will think that those who speak are the rich, the powerful, the learned,” Archbishop Villegas said during the poverty summit of the Lingayen-Dagupan archdiocese.

Lingayen-Dagupan archdiocese gathered government and Church leaders, together with the business sector, to answer the questions of the poor.

The province’s governor and the mayor also attended the event.

Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez, who is also from the business sector, highlighted how the government and the business sector could help in poverty alleviation.

“By being honest politicians, we are already helping the poor. By making sure the government projects go where they should, without corruption, is already helping the poor,” Mayor Belen told participants.

The archdiocese through its Alay Kapwa Program offers scholarships to financially deserving students to study in colleges and universities in the province.

It has also built a housing project for illegal settlers where poor families could stay for 15 years.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle encouraged the young to be energetic in helping the poor.

“You know it is important for young people to get involved in the charity service of the Church, as an expression of faith. This is your way also of showing the youthful face of the Church because the service of charity never grows old. And those who serve with love remain loved,” Cardinal Tagle said in his message broadcast by Caritas Philippines.

“You are young.  You are full of energy. Rise up and go in haste to serve other people. Do not delay. If you can do it now, do it now, do it with all your energy and might. If there is something we should do in haste it is to help people,” he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Faith-based groups strive to save Mother Earth at COP27 Faith-based groups strive to save Mother Earth at COP27
Philippine dioceses launch anti-poverty campaign Philippine dioceses launch anti-poverty campaign
Nuncio urges Malaysian Catholics to help poor churches Nuncio urges Malaysian Catholics to help poor churches
Who will China's Xi meet in Bali and what's at stake? Who will China's Xi meet in Bali and what's at stake?
Filipino Catholic youth group joins US anti-drug campaign Filipino Catholic youth group joins US anti-drug campaign
Caritas Bangladesh urged to continue ‘Good Samaritan’ role Caritas Bangladesh urged to continue ‘Good Samaritan’ role
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.