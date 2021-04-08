X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients

'E-Pray' allows people in isolation to access spiritual guidance from priests during testing times

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: April 08, 2021 07:42 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
7

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
8

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
10

Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients

Novaliches Diocese in Manila has launched an app that allows people to connect with clergymen for spiritual accompaniment during their Covid-19 isolation. (Photo: Unsplash)

A diocese in the Philippines has launched an application called “E-Pray” that allows people to connect with clergymen for spiritual accompaniment during their Covid-19 isolation.

Novaliches Diocese in Manila said the app was developed by its social communications ministry in response to a recent spike in Covid cases in the Philippine capital.

On April 7, the Philippines had recorded a total of 819,164 Covid-19 cases with 14,059 deaths since the pandemic began. On that day alone, 6,414 new cases and 242 deaths were also recorded, down from a peak of 11,020 new cases earlier in the week.  

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“With this E-Pray app, Covid patients can communicate with our diocese for spiritual advice and counseling. We can also reach out to them by allowing them to send their prayer intentions to us,” the diocese said in an April 6 announcement on social media.

It’s a free web application where patients can type in their contact details so that priests can get in touch with them.

The diocese said communication is key to lessening the stress and anxiety felt by Covid patients.

“The pandemic has prevented churchgoers from accessing their priests and has deprived them of their spiritual life. During times when we feel like we are about to surrender, the presence of a priest is very important for guidance,” said Father Luciano Felloni, the diocese’s social communications director.

He said the internet must be maximized for the Catholic Church’s mission to be more alive and active during the pandemic.

“The problem [for sick Catholics] is that there is no direct contact because priests are not allowed to enter hospitals and quarantine facilities,” the priest added.

Father Filoni said one of the essential things for a sick person is faith in God.

Related News

Although clergymen cannot hear confession with the app, they can use it to pray for and with the sick, he said.

“We cannot offer at this point anointing of the sick … we also can’t offer confession. But what we can offer them is a priest to pray over and to guide them as they journey to recovery,” Father Felloni added.

Novaliches Diocese has assured the sick can reach a priest at any time — day or night.

“The platform will be manned by a number of volunteers who will put a sick person through to an available priest. We have enough priests and volunteers to make this work,” the diocese said.

Father Felloni said more than 30 clergymen have volunteered for the project, including one from New York in the United States.

“Let’s not allow any single patient to go without prayer, to go without being blessed by a priest. Let’s help in our little and very simple way. Let us help with the grace of prayer,” he added.

Also Read

St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Vietnamese Catholics asked to follow martyr's example
Vietnamese Catholics asked to follow martyr's example
Rohingya activist in hiding after death threats in Malaysia
Rohingya activist in hiding after death threats in Malaysia
Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report

Latest News

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Apr 8, 2021
New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh
Apr 8, 2021
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021

Features

St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
Chinese Christians honor ancestors at Easter
Apr 8, 2021
Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Apr 7, 2021
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Hans Kngs ideas were somewhat stuck in antidogma

Hans Küng’s ideas were “somewhat stuck in anti-dogma"

The works of Hans Kng will be read for a long time

The works of Hans Küng will be read for a long time
Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately

Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately
Lack of US plan for asylumseekers tempers hope among migrants advocates

Lack of US plan for asylum-seekers tempers hope among migrants, advocates
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You

Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You
May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder

May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder
St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day

St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.