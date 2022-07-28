Philippine diocese appeals for aid after quake

At least four killed, dozens injured as 7-magnitude tremor strikes northern provinces

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines help evacuate patients from a hospital after a quake hit the northern Philippines on July 27. (Photo provided)

A diocese in the northern Philippines appealed for aid on July 27 after its churches and historical sites were damaged by a 7-magnitude earthquake that killed at least four and injured dozens.

The Archdiocese of Tuguegarao in northeastern Luzon said churches and historical sites sustained cracks while church bells fell because of the quake.

“Several of our churches sustained damage from the earthquake which was also felt in several provinces here in northern Luzon. Our belfry fell because of the tremors. We appeal for aid to help us rebuild them, especially our hospital infrastructure and equipment,” said the archdiocese in a statement.

Patients were evacuated from a local hospital during the earthquake due to fear the building would collapse.

“We ordered the evacuation because we thought our roof would fall in. Nurses had orders to remove as many patients as they could. But we had difficulty with those who were bedridden with medical equipment. I hope this will not happen again,” said a doctor who wished to remain anonymous.

"Give parishioners the strength of mind and spirit to overcome the trauma"

The archdiocese said its churches were not only places of worship but symbolized the history and tradition of their people.

“They are a testament to our faith and culture. Though damaged by natural calamities like this recent earthquake, we will rebuild them, just as we rebuilt our lives after catastrophes in love and faith in Christ,” the archdiocese added.

It pleaded for God to give parishioners the strength of mind and spirit to overcome the trauma and damage the earthquake had brought.

The 7-magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippines at 8:43 local time, according to authorities.

It resulted in landslides and power interruptions in more than 10 cities and almost 300 towns in the region.

Landslides were also recorded in Baguio City that rendered major roads impassable.

“The damage tells the story of a monster quake"

Tuguegarao priest Father Ranhilio Aquino described the quake as “very strong and prolonged.”

“The damage tells the story of a monster quake — Narvacan Church in Vigan Ilocos Sur, its belfry was damaged by the earthquake,” Fr. Aquino said on Facebook.

The church, built by the Augustinians in 1587, is a famed tourist spot in the region.

Parishioners in the region who lost their homes also begged for aid.

“We lost our home when a [electricity] post fell on it. We’re lucky no one was inside because my husband and I are working. We were at the market selling our produce,” fruit vendor Clara Jimenez told UCA News.

Jimenez said they borrowed money from loan sharks to build their house so they would be forced to borrow again.

“I am appealing for aid because we paid very high interest when we built that house. Perhaps someone would be generous to lend us an amount and charge us a reasonable interest. We’re okay with that,” Jimenez said.

