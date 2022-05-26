Philippines

Philippine Congress proclaims Marcos Jr. as president

Catholic Church's social arm pledges to work with new administration and hold it accountable

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) is proclaimed by Senate president Vicente Sotto (left) and House speaker Lord Allan Velasco as the duly elected president in the House of Representatives in Manila on May 25. (Photo: AFP)

A joint sitting of the Philippine Congress officially declared Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte the winners of recent presidential polls and declared them the 17th president and 15th vice president respectively on May 25.

The lawmakers of both houses, convening as the National Board of Canvassers, officially proclaimed Marcos Jr. as successor to outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte as mandated by law.

Marcos Jr.'s hands were then raised by the leader of the House of Representatives and the Senate to officially signify he won the polls on May 9. He officially takes over from Duterte on June 30.

Following the proclamation, Marcos Jr. asked for prayers that he may run the country well.

“I am inspired by this responsibility that has been given me. So, I ask you all: Pray for me, wish me well because when a president does well, the country does well. And I want to do well for this country,” Marcos Jr. said.

He assured his critics that he would not disappoint them and would do his best after his landslide win against the Catholic Church-backed vice president, Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

“We will, as always, exercise principled cooperation with the government. With our post-election accountability program, we will hold him and all elected officials liable for all their election promises"

“Every time I hear criticism about my father, I always tell my critics: ‘Judge me not by my ancestors but my actions.’” he said.

Senate president Vicente Sotto said the election was “historic” in that it was the fastest in history. “An hour after voting precincts closed, we already knew who was winning,” Sotto told reporters.

He said Marcos Jr. won with more than 31.63 million votes or 58.77 percent of the total registered voters while Sara Duterte received 32.21 million votes or 61.53 percent of votes cast.

Marcos Jr.’s mother and former first lady, Imelda Marcos, was also at the proclamation.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church’s social arm Caritas pledged to work with the Marcos administration despite many in the church having backed Robredo.

The group said it was open to working with Marcos and his government officials as long as their policies respect the rights and dignity of the people.

“We will, as always, exercise principled cooperation with the government. With our post-election accountability program, we will hold him and all elected officials liable for all their election promises,” the group said in a statement on Facebook.

