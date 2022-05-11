News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory

Bishop Rey Evangelista says God never meant Leni Robredo to win as her mission was to wake Filipinos up

Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo speaks to the media during a press conference at her home in Magarao town, Camarines Norte, south of Manila, on May 9. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: May 11, 2022 09:15 AM GMT

Updated: May 11, 2022 02:32 PM GMT

Church people have expressed disbelief and despair over the Philippine presidential election after the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos easily defeated their pick — Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

With about 98 percent of the ballots counted, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had 31 million votes while Robredo had less than half that number with about 15 million.

Many within the Church had publicly backed Robredo as Marcos was seen as a throwback to the martial law years when his father suppressed, tortured and murdered opponents while plundering the country.

During the campaign, senior clerics criticized Marcos for trying to paint the martial law years as a “golden era” in Philippine history. Now they fear history could be about to repeat itself.     

Clergymen who were members of a group called Priests for Leni said they had been left despondent by the election result.

“Everybody is just reeling from this sad situation,” said group member Father Ed Molina from Novaliches Diocese in Manila.

“My thinking is that God sent Leni to make us realize that there is innate goodness in the Filipino ... I am beginning to think that God never meant for Leni to win. Her mission was to waken us up"

Lingayen Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas said those who aspired for good and voted for Robredo may think they had lost but they did not.

“We are used to defeat. Jesus seemed to embrace defeat when he was crucified on the cross. There was great shame. His disciples were bothered. They were ashamed … but they didn’t know they would emerge victorious,” he said on his Facebook account.

Archbishop Villegas said Robredo may not have won the election but Marcos Jr could not steal the dream and spirit her supporters had acquired during the campaign.

“Let us protect from any plunderer the dream that struck us. Let’s all go back to the future that we’ve always been dreaming of,” Archbishop Villegas added.

Bishop Rey Evangelista of Imus in Cavite province said Marcos’ victory was God’s plan so that Robredo would be spared from public criticism should she fail to initiate change in the government.

“I am beginning to think that God never meant for Leni to win. Her mission was to waken us up. If Leni won, do you really think she would be able to change the mindset of our government? I think we would expect so much more from her that we would complain about each and every mistake or problem that she is unable to solve,” said Bishop Evangelista in his message.

“We would castigate her as an inutile leader in the same manner we castigated PNoy [President Benigno Aquino III]. I think God used Leni to show us that if we unite we are capable of great things. Sure, we tried hard but we still lost the election. But you see, whatever we do, we will lose the election because the dice were loaded in the first place.

“My thinking is that God sent Leni to make us realize that there is innate goodness in the Filipino. Each Filipino has the ability to rise above oneself. I am beginning to think that God never meant for Leni to win. Her mission was to waken us up.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cardinal Zen among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources Cardinal Zen among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources
Sri Lankan priests, nuns play mediators to avert violence Sri Lankan priests, nuns play mediators to avert violence
Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water' Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water'
Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory
Priest calls for release of arrested Papuan activists Priest calls for release of arrested Papuan activists
Myanmar's Christian regions spurn junta peace talks Myanmar's Christian regions spurn junta peace talks
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Young Christians from Europe meet peers in the Holy Land

Young Christians from Europe meet peers in the Holy Land

The Taizé Community has taken hundreds of young Christian adults from Europe to the Holy Land for a week-long pilgrimage "to the wellspring of hope"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.